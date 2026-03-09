Alstom supports Delhi metro Pink and Magenta line extensions

Posted: 9 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom technologies power new sections of Delhi Metro Lines 7 and 8, strengthening driverless operations and expanding sustainable urban connectivity.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom has joined Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in marking the start of revenue service on new extensions of Delhi Metro Lines 7 and 8, further expanding the capital’s rapidly growing urban rail network.

We are honoured and proud to be a long-standing partner of DMRC through its journey of becoming one of the world’s largest metro networks.”

The extensions include the Majlis Park to Maujpur section on Line 7, also known as the Pink Line, and the Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk section on Line 8, or the Magenta Line. These projects are part of Delhi Metro’s Phase IV development and aim to improve connectivity across the National Capital Territory.

Expanding driverless metro operations

Line 7 is set to become India’s first circular metro line and the longest route in the country designed for unattended train operation at Grade of Automation 4. Alstom has supplied advanced signalling technology and modern Metropolis trainsets for the new sections, helping to deliver reliable and efficient metro services.

The Pink Line extension also strengthens interchange connectivity within the Delhi Metro network, linking with the Yellow Line at Badli, the Red Line at Madhuban Chowk and the Pink Line at Majlis Park. These new links will help commuters travel more easily between key areas of the city while supporting more sustainable transport options.

As part of a wider €312 million contract, Alstom is supplying 312 metro cars for Delhi Metro Phase IV. The trains are fully manufactured in India at Alstom’s production facility in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh. Designed for high recyclability and energy efficiency, the Metropolis trainsets support the development of environmentally sustainable urban transport.

The trains are capable of operating at a safe speed of 95km/h with a standard operational speed of 85km/h. Alstom has delivered more than 800 metro cars currently operating across the Delhi Metro network, reflecting a long standing partnership with DMRC.

Alstom has also deployed its Urbalis Flo Communications Based Train Control system on the Pink Line extension. The CBTC technology enables high capacity services and prepares the line for fully automated driverless operation in the future.