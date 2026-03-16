Hitachi Rail launches BV700 smart ticket validator to enhance passenger journeys

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Posted: 16 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

New validator expands Hitachi Rail’s digital ticketing portfolio, supporting contactless travel and multimodal transport networks while improving efficiency and sustainability.

Credit: Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail has launched its new BV700 validator, expanding its portfolio of digital ticketing solutions designed to enhance passenger experience and support the shift towards more connected and frictionless mobility.

The BV700 builds on the success of the BV600 validator, which has been deployed in 10 countries with more than 50,000 units sold. The new device introduces enhanced interaction capabilities, improved maintainability and a reduced environmental footprint.

With the BV700, we are bringing to market a validator that is more powerful, modular and sustainable.”

The validator integrates with Hitachi Rail’s TRANSCITY ticketing platform, a digital solution designed to support multimodal and multi operator transport networks at city, regional and national levels.

Next-generation validator for modern ticketing

The BV700 has been developed to meet evolving passenger expectations and operator requirements. It is available with two touchscreen formats, five inch and seven inch displays, enabling flexible layouts and intuitive passenger interactions.

The system supports multiple fare media including contactless cards, EMV payments and QR codes, enabling open loop ticketing. It also supports emerging technologies such as ultra wide band hands free ticketing and facial recognition.

The device has been designed with operational efficiency in mind. Its modular structure improves maintainability, reduces servicing time and minimises downtime while preserving the user friendly experience that made the BV600 widely adopted by transport operators.

Designed, engineered and manufactured in France, the BV700 reflects Hitachi Rail’s commitment to industrial expertise and quality engineering.

The validator also follows eco design principles, with modular components that extend product lifecycle and reduce waste. This approach allows transport operators to upgrade systems without replacing entire devices, supporting long term sustainability goals.

The BV700 will be presented publicly for the first time at Transport Ticketing Global in London on 17 and 18 March.