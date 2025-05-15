S-Bahn Hamburg GmbH embraces expanding digital rail solutions

Posted: 15 May 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

S-Bahn Hamburg GmbH has signed a contract with Siemens Mobility to deliver advanced train control systems (“On-board units”) for 87 existing trains.

The order encompasses the installation of ETCS (European Train Control System) with I60R PZB and ATO (Automatic Train Operation) technology for vehicles in the 474.1 and 474.3 series. This latest project builds upon the successful “Digital S-Bahn Hamburg” initiative, where Siemens Mobility pioneered Germany’s first highly automated, regular passenger service.

The upgrade of Hamburg’s existing fleet represents another milestone in Germany’s digital rail transformation strategy (Digitale Schiene Deutschland). By implementing state-of-the-art signaling technology, the project will enhance operational efficiency, improve punctuality, and reduce energy consumption across Hamburg’s S-Bahn network. This technological advancement will allow for more frequent services while maintaining the highest safety standards.

The contract reinforces Siemens Mobility’s position as a leading provider of digital rail solutions and demonstrates the company’s commitment to sustainable urban mobility. By digitalizing Hamburg’s existing fleet, Siemens Mobility is helping to create a more efficient and environmentally friendly public transport system for one of Germany’s major metropolitan areas. The project showcases how digital solutions can transform urban transit experiences while contributing to more sustainable city transportation.