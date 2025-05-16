RIA and Network Rail unite to deliver a greener, more sustainable future for UK rail

Posted: 16 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

RIA joins forces with Network Rail and Supply Chain School to drive consistent sustainability practices across the UK rail industry.

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) has welcomed Network Rail’s newly published Environmental Sustainability Strategy, which outlines a shared vision for environmental and social sustainability across the UK rail sector. The strategy builds on the Rail Safety and Standards Board’s (RSSB) ‘Sustainable Rail Blueprint’ and aims to unify the industry’s approach to sustainability.



In support of the strategy and to strengthen the infrastructure supply chain, RIA has announced a new collaboration involving its leading members, Network Rail, and the Supply Chain Sustainability School. This joint initiative will advance the rollout of the ‘Learning Pathways’ programme, designed to promote a consistent and structured approach to sustainability across Network Rail’s supply chain.

RIA’s Technical and Innovation Director Richard Carr commented:



“We look forward to working with Network Rail and the Supply Chain Sustainability School to establish a co-ordinated industry-wide approach to sustainability which can drive performance improvements, financial efficiencies and a greener railway.”

Andrew Wilson, Programmes Manager at the Supply Chain Sustainability School, added:



“We’re proud to support Network Rail’s Greener Railway Strategy through our newly launched Learning Pathways. These resources are designed to build the knowledge and capability needed across the rail supply chain – aligning clients, contractors, and suppliers around a shared sustainability vision. By working together with Network Rail and RIA, we can accelerate the industry’s progress towards a more sustainable, resilient, and future-ready railway.”

The Supply Chain Sustainability School is a multi-award-winning collaborative initiative that provides free training and resources to embed sustainability within supply chains. Led by Action Sustainability and governed by a Board of elected Partners, the School encourages best practices and continuous learning across the industry.

For more on the Learning Pathways, visit: supplychainschool.co.uk/markets/rail-infrastructure.



Information on the RSSB’s Sustainable Rail Blueprint can be found on the RSSB website.