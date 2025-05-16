LTG Infra advances Rail Baltica extension with new tender for Berčiūnai-Joniškėlis section in Lithuania

Posted: 16 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

LTG Infra announces tender for a new Rail Baltica section, boosting Lithuania’s high-speed rail network and regional connectivity by 2025.

Credit: Rail Baltica

LTG Infra, part of the LTG Group, has announced a new public tender for constructing the Berčiūnai-Joniškėlis section of the embankment and engineering structures as part of extending the Rail Baltica high-speed railway in Lithuania. This project will add 12.4 km to the network, contributing to the overall goal of reaching 114 km by 2025. Currently, tenders are ongoing for 43 km of embankment and 10 km of superstructure.

Details on new Rail Baltica section

Vytis Žalimas, CEO of LTG Infra, confirmed the project is progressing well: “By the end of the year, we intend to conclude contracts for the sections from Kaunas to Panevėžys and start preparatory works. Rapid infrastructure development is now one of the main priorities of LTG, Lithuania, and the EU.”

The tender for an additional 24.5 km of works on the Berčiūnai-Joniškėlis section will be launched soon. Antanas Pocius, Mayor of Panevėžys District Municipality, welcomed the development: “The imminent entry of construction works into Panevėžys District is an important milestone in the implementation of a strategic project of European significance. We are ready to cooperate and to help, to the best of our abilities, to ensure that the construction works of the high-speed railway are carried out quickly and successfully, bringing the desired benefits.”

In March, a public tender was launched for building the mainline connecting the under-construction Šveicarija-Žeimiai-Šėta-Ramygala line with Kaunas. The 10 km double-track section from Šveicarija to Žeimiai is expected to be completed by year-end.

Rail Baltica is one of Europe’s largest high-speed rail projects, part of the Trans-European Transport Network. It will link Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and indirectly Finland with the wider European rail network. Fully electrified with a 1435 mm standard gauge and equipped with ERTMS, the railway is designed for speeds up to 249 km/h. It will drastically reduce travel times, enhance passenger, freight, and military mobility, and strengthen regional security and economic growth in the Baltic states. Rail Baltica aims to establish the Baltics as a key link in European trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.