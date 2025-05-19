Rail Baltica in Estonia signs historic €726 million construction contracts for mainline

Posted: 19 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Rail Baltica has signed two major construction deals, securing the full Estonian mainline route with international engineering consortia.

Rail Baltica has taken a major step forward with the signing of two mainline construction contracts, the largest infrastructure contracts in Estonia’s history. The agreements mark a significant milestone in Europe’s most ambitious high-speed rail project, as the entire Estonian passenger mainline section is now officially under contract and construction.

Rail Baltica infrastructure development and construction progress

The contracts were awarded to two international consortia. Section 1 will be delivered by Alliance 1: GRK Eesti AS, GRK Suomi Oy, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, NGE CONTRACTING, Sweco Finland Oy, Sweco Sverige AB, and TSO SAS. Section 2 will be handled by Alliance 2: Bouygues Travaux Publics, Budimex S.A., INGEROP Conseil et Ingenierie (ICI), KMG Infra OÜ, and WSP Finland Oy.

“These contracts mark a new stage in the implementation of Rail Baltica – not just the beginning of a phase, but a turning point for the entire construction effort,” said Anvar Salomets, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Rail Baltic Estonia. “This is the moment when the vision on paper becomes a continuous construction line.”

The contract value stands at €726 million, with an option to rise to €932 million through additional procurement of strategic materials like rails and ballast.

Kuldar Leis, Estonia’s Minister of Infrastructure, added: “Rail Baltica is not just a railway line – it is a critical investment in Estonia’s security and economic environment, strengthening our connection with Europe. Our goal is to complete Rail Baltica on time, and today’s contract signing is an important milestone on that path.”

With these contracts, Rail Baltica remains on track to deliver high-speed rail services connecting Tallinn and Warsaw by 2030.