Alstom launches extended Kanpur metro corridor with India-made trains and advanced CBTC signalling system

0 SHARES

Posted: 30 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom begins revenue service on Kanpur metro extension, delivering locally-built trains with cutting-edge CBTC technology and improved commuter experience.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has marked the start of revenue service on the newly extended section of Kanpur Metro’s Corridor I, which now includes five additional underground stations. The extension aims to significantly enhance connectivity, cut travel time, and offer more reliable service to city commuters.

Alstom’s advanced technology powers Kanpur Metro’s extended corridor and enhances the commuter experience

The metro trainsets, fully designed and manufactured in India at Alstom’s Savli facility under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, feature state-of-the-art Flexx bogies and Mitrac propulsion systems. These improve energy efficiency and reduce operating costs through regenerative braking. Equipped with Alstom’s advanced Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, the metros support safe and automated operations.

Olivier Loison, Managing Director of Alstom India, said: “We have a strong partnership with UPMRC and are proud to have contributed to almost all metro projects in the state. The extended metro service will transform mass mobility in Kanpur and provide a safe, efficient, and sustainable mode of transportation.”

Alstom is delivering 201 metro cars (67 three-car trainsets) and the signalling system for the Agra-Kanpur metro project. The trains were engineered in Hyderabad, with signalling developed in Gurugram and Bangkok. The first trainset was delivered in 2021, and 40 are now operational in Kanpur, each accommodating around 960 passengers.

The new metro trains offer a modern, accessible experience with air-conditioning, automated doors, dedicated spaces for passengers with reduced mobility, and up-to-date passenger information systems. Inspired by Uttar Pradesh’s cultural heritage, the trainsets combine aesthetic design with robust, stainless-steel car bodies that meet the highest safety and environmental standards. Operating at up to 80 km/h, these metros are expected to benefit 4.5 million residents and contribute to the region’s socio-economic development.

Alstom remains the only multinational mobility provider in India with a full portfolio tailored to national and international needs. With six production facilities and four major engineering centres, Alstom supports both domestic and global rail projects, reinforcing its role in India’s ongoing rail modernisation and sustainable transport initiatives.