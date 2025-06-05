Renfe and JR Central unite to expand global high-speed rail and DfT appoints Costain-led consortium

Posted: 5 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Renfe and JR Central boost international rail ties as DfT selects Costain consortium for UK infrastructure upgrades.

Renfe International Projects (RPI), the international arm of Spain’s Renfe Group, has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Japan’s Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) to strengthen collaboration in high-speed rail operations and international expansion.

Leading global players unite to advance high-speed rail innovation and growth

The agreement sets out a shared framework for exchanging knowledge and personnel across railway R&D, as well as the operation and maintenance of high-speed and conventional rail lines. It also opens the door to exploring joint international business opportunities.

“Through this agreement, JR Central and RPI aim to enhance their railway expertise by sharing best practices,” the companies stated, adding that the aim is to “jointly participate in high-value international initiatives.”

Spain, which operates the world’s second-largest high-speed rail network with 3,973 kilometres in service, continues to position itself as a global benchmark in rail operations. With this new partnership, Renfe consolidates its international role, “forging strategic alliances with top-tier international operators” and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and efficient mobility solutions.

The Memorandum reflects a mutual interest in building a long-term relationship and capitalising on shared strengths to contribute to globally connected rail transport development.