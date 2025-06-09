Gibson’s Engineering wins TfL contract, reviving Glasgow’s historic St Rollox depot and creating jobs

0 SHARES

Posted: 9 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

A major contract with TfL will see Gibson’s Engineering overhaul wagons and create 40 skilled jobs in Springburn.

Credit:

Gibson’s Engineering has announced a landmark contract with Transport for London (TfL), the largest integrated transport company in the UK. Marking a significant milestone in its growth and signalling a strong future for rail engineering in Glasgow. The contract will see Gibson’s overhaul 23 long vehicle wagons over the next two years, generating 40 skilled jobs and reinforcing the strategic importance of its newly reopened St Rollox depot in Springburn.

Details on Gibson’s Engineering contract

The St Rollox site, known locally as ‘The Caley’, had closed in 2019 but was brought back to life in 2021 following its purchase and restoration by businessman and philanthropist David Moulsdale. Over £10 million has been invested to refurbish the historic facility, reinstating its role in UK rail manufacturing and repair.

Led by father and son team Dougie and Fraser Gibson, the company has rapidly grown since relocating to the depot, with a leadership team boasting over 300 years of combined rail engineering experience. Their focus remains on producing high-quality, environmentally conscious rail solutions.

“This is fantastic news for Gibson’s, as well as for the wider Scottish rail industry,” said Managing Director Fraser Gibson. “This contract shows that we are well on our way to seeing The Caley thrive again, with a rapidly expanding workforce and significant new projects.”

Tom Cunnington, Head of Logistics and Manufacturing at TfL, added: “We’re pleased that this new contract with Gibsons Engineering will utilise the St Rollox rail depot and help create new jobs for those living near Glasgow.”

David Moulsdale commented: “This new agreement with TfL shows that we are breathing new life into ‘The Caley’, Glasgow and the Scottish economy.”

Paul Sweeney MSP welcomed the news: “The award of this major contract from Transport for London (TfL) demonstrates that ‘The Caley’ has a viable future after being written off when the works closed down in 2019. I know the difference it is going to make to Springburn by providing skilled jobs for our young people and reviving local pride in skilled manufacturing work.”