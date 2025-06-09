EMR, a global leader in sustainable materials, has become a Patron of Rail Forum, an industry body that fosters collaboration across the UK rail sector. With over 390 members, including Network Rail, DB Cargo, Siemens Mobility, East West Rail and Arriva TrainCare, Rail Forum supports coordinated responses to major industry issues such as decarbonisation, safety, regulatory change and the circular economy.

EMR leads the way in train recycling for a greener rail future

EMR’s involvement will highlight the importance of recycling trains and components at end-of-life. The company will also contribute to design-phase discussions to make future dismantling and recycling simpler and more efficient. As the UK’s largest metal recycler, EMR brings decades of expertise in processing both ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and through its plastics division, MBA Polymers UK, it recycles many plastic components found in modern trains.

Alongside safe removal of pollutants like asbestos and refrigerants during dismantling, EMR’s work supports the creation of a circular supply chain within UK rail. With rolling stock lifespans reaching up to 40 years, EMR stresses the importance of embedding principles like design for recycling and component reuse from the outset.

The Rail Forum’s invitation for EMR to become a Patron underscores the critical role end-of-life management plays in rail’s sustainable future.

Stephen Drag, Head of Automotive & Rail at EMR, said:



“It’s clear that the rail industry will be vital to the UK’s climate ambitions. What’s now also clear is that a circular economy – one that gives material from end-of-life rolling stock a second useful life and reduces demand for newly mined materials, is an essential step towards this future.”

He praised Rail Forum CEO Elaine Clark and her team for fostering an open and progressive approach to future challenges in rail.