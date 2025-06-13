Alstom receives Made in Mexico label for advancing sustainable rail and boosting local industry

Posted: 13 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom earns Made in Mexico status, highlighting its rail innovation, export strength, and commitment to sustainability and national development.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has received the official ‘Made in Mexico’ label from the Mexican Ministry of Economy. This prestigious certification recognises the company’s ongoing commitment to national industry and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 5 (Gender Equality), Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), and Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

The award highlights Alstom’s role in strengthening Mexico’s industrial network and delivering cleaner, more inclusive, and resilient mobility solutions. With over 70 years of presence in Mexico, Alstom has built a reputation as a major contributor to both national and international rail markets.

“Through our site in Ciudad Sahagún, Hidalgo, we have developed robust manufacturing capabilities that allow us not only to serve the domestic market, but also to export trains, carbodies, and components around the world,” said Maite Ramos, Managing Director of Alstom Mexico and North LAM. “This distinction reflects our commitment to the country, to local economic development, and to the industrial excellence that enables us to compete globally.”

The Made in Mexico label underscores the quality, technological capacity, and innovation of Alstom’s products manufactured within the country. Key export projects include transportation systems across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia, positioning Mexico as a strategic global hub for rail manufacturing.

This certification reaffirms Alstom’s role in driving Mexico’s sustainable transformation. The company continues to deliver next-generation rail solutions that benefit the environment, support urban development, and stimulate the local economy by creating specialised jobs and fostering technology transfer to Mexican talent.