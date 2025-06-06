Alstom to modernise Lumo trains for new Stirling to London route under £50m agreement

Posted: 6 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom will upgrade and maintain five Class 222 trains, supporting Lumo’s new Stirling–London service and enhancing passenger comfort and connectivity.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom has signed a £50 million (€59 million) contract with FirstGroup and Eversholt Rail for the refresh and maintenance of five six-car Class 222 trains, supporting the launch of a new open access service between Stirling and London under FirstGroup’s Lumo brand.

The contract includes a £40 million (€47.5 million) Train Services Agreement with FirstGroup to be delivered at Alstom’s Central Rivers depot in Burton upon Trent. Here, Alstom will maintain, overhaul, service and clean the trains over five years. An additional £10 million (€12 million) fleet modernisation agreement with Eversholt Rail will be carried out at Alstom’s Widnes Transport Technology Centre.

The refurbishment includes new ergonomic seating, upgraded passenger Wi-Fi, full exterior repaint in Lumo branding, CCTV systems, and Intelligent Engine Start-Stop (IESS) technology, which improves fuel efficiency by shutting off engines when stationary.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering high-performance, customer-focused rail services across the UK. By combining Alstom’s deep technical expertise with the operational excellence of FirstGroup and Eversholt Rail, we’re ensuring that fare-paying passengers benefit from a modern, reliable and comfortable travel experience between Stirling and London,” said Peter Broadley, Commercial Director UK and Ireland at Alstom.

Alstom’s Central Rivers facility features advanced maintenance infrastructure including a double-head lathe, nine maintenance roads, HVAC capabilities, and intelligent train wash systems. Widnes, the UK’s largest train modernisation centre, opened in 2017 and supports extensive refurbishment projects. This contract sustains 50 roles across both sites and supports jobs throughout Alstom’s UK supply chain.

Built by Alstom as part of the Voyager family, the Class 222 units were formerly operated as Meridian trains by East Midlands Railway. They are expected to return to service with Lumo next year, connecting central and southern Scotland with London Euston.

Stations served will include Stirling, Larbert, Greenfaulds, Whifflet, Motherwell, Lockerbie, Carlisle, Preston, Crewe, Nuneaton, Milton Keynes and London Euston, with three gaining their first direct London connection.

“This new route is another important step towards rolling out Lumo as a nationwide operator,” said Graham Sutherland, CEO at FirstGroup. “We look forward to growing our open access capacity.”

Paul Sutherland, Client Services Director at Eversholt Rail, added: “The upgraded features will enhance the passenger experience for the journey between London and Stirling.”