Thomas the Tank Engine documentary to premiere at Alstom’s historic rail celebration in Derby

Posted: 19 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom will host the UK premiere of An Unlikely Fandom during this summer’s major Railway 200 event.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has announced that An Unlikely Fandom: The Impact of Thomas the Tank Engine will receive its UK premiere during The Greatest Gathering, the world’s largest display of historic and modern rolling stock, held in Derby this summer.

Details on Thomas the Tank Engine documentary

The premiere forms part of Railway 200, a year-long celebration marking the 200th anniversary of the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway on 27 September 1825 – widely recognised as the birth of the modern railway.

“For many of us railfans, it was watching episodes of Thomas the Tank Engine as children that drew us into the wonderful world of trains and railways,” said Ben Goodwin, Director of Communications UK and Ireland at Alstom. “Therefore, it was only fitting that we shone a spotlight on Thomas and his friends at The Greatest Gathering and invite the filmmakers to premiere their fantastic documentary at our historic site.”

Directed by independent filmmaker Brannon Carty from Greensboro, North Carolina, An Unlikely Fandom explores the cultural legacy of Thomas the Tank Engine, the beloved children’s character who first appeared in print in 1945. The documentary examines the show’s global reach and the dedicated fanbase that has grown around it since its live-action TV debut in 1984.

Carty will travel to Derby for the screening on Saturday 2 August, joined by producers Ahmad Akfa, Joshua Hood, and Nicholas Maniscalco, along with co-producer James Garder, for a special post-screening Q&A.

“Collaborating with Alstom for the UK premiere of An Unlikely Fandom is an incredible honour. Longtime fans and newcomers can finally experience the film that moved audiences at our New York premiere in November 2023,” said Carty.

He added: “At its core, this documentary tells the story of how one little blue train connects fans across generations, cultures and communities. Sharing our passion project at such a landmark event feels like the perfect way to celebrate Thomas’ 80th anniversary.”

The Greatest Gathering takes place at Alstom’s Litchurch Lane site in Derby, Britain’s oldest remaining train factory, on 1–3 August 2025. The public will be allowed access for the first time in nearly 50 years. Over 100 examples of past, present and future rolling stock will be on display, with additional attractions including street food, fairground rides, narrow-gauge train rides, and live music.

The event will also feature the Mobility Theatre, a 250-seat auditorium created inside one of the factory’s large paint booths. This space will host industry talks, panels, and the UK screening of An Unlikely Fandom at 17.00 on Saturday 2 August, after the main exhibition closes.

Tickets to the film screening are available exclusively to existing The Greatest Gathering ticketholders attending on Saturday 2 August. Priced at £10 (plus booking fees), they are available via the official event website and See Tickets.