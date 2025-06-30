Eurostar power car 3999 joins lineup for Alstom’s Greatest Gathering railway 200 celebration in Derby

0 SHARES

Posted: 30 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Eurostar’s Class 373 power car 3999 will be displayed at The Greatest Gathering in Derby this August, for Railway 200

Credit: Alstom

Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has announced that Eurostar Class 373 power car 3999 will appear at The Greatest Gathering, for Rail 200. Built by Alstom in 1996 at Belfort, France, the power car is a rare exhibit offering visitors a close-up view of a high-speed train that symbolises international cooperation and engineering ambition.

Eurostar power car 3999 to star at Alstom’s Greatest Gathering in Derby as part of Railway 200 celebrations

Taking place from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 August 2025 at Alstom’s historic Litchurch Lane site in Derby, The Greatest Gathering will be the largest event of its kind, showcasing more than 100 examples of historic and modern rolling stock. The festival is part of Railway 200, a year-long celebration marking the bicentenary of the Stockton and Darlington Railway, which launched the modern railway era in 1825.

Among the other highlights at the event will be Locomotion No. 1, the first locomotive to run on the Stockton and Darlington Railway. Built by Robert Stephenson and Company, the firm later became part of Alstom in 1989, giving the company a direct link to the birth of railways.

The Eurostar Class 373, originally known as the Trans Manche Super Train and now branded the e300, is part of Alstom’s Avelia family of high-speed electric trains. These 400-metre-long, 18-coach articulated units have linked London, Paris and Brussels since 1994, reaching speeds up to 186 mph. Designed to operate across three countries, they feature four voltages and seven onboard signalling systems.

“We are excited to welcome the Eurostar power car to The Greatest Gathering. It’s not just a remarkable feat of engineering, it’s a symbol of international cooperation and a reminder of what the railway industry can achieve through ambition and partnership,” said Rob Whyte, Managing Director at Alstom UK and Ireland. “We’re hugely grateful to Eurostar for making it possible to include this piece of living railway history in our celebrations.”

Power car 3999 was built as a spare and has travelled nearly 38,000 kilometres, compared with over 7 million kilometres recorded by other e300 sets. Usually based at Temple Mills International Depot in East London, this is the first time the power car will be displayed outside its usual international routes. After the event, it will be fitted with European Train Control System equipment for continued service on high-speed lines.

“We’re pleased to support The Greatest Gathering by loaning power car 3999,” said Hayley Farrar, Head of Engineering at Eurostar. “It’s a fitting way to reflect on three decades of international rail travel and our continued investment in sustainable high-speed connections.”

The Eurostar will feature alongside the Class 390 Pendolino, Class 43 with Mark 3 coaches, Flying Scotsman, Locomotion No. 1 and Derby-built Class 720 Aventra. Full exhibit details are at www.alstom.com/greatest-gathering.