Rail industry leaders urge action on Midland Main Line electrification

Posted: 14 July 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

The Rail Forum (RF) and the Railway Industry Association (RIA) have written a joint letter to Rail Minister Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill CBE, responding to the Government’s decision announced last week to ‘pause’ the Midland Main Line electrification upgrade.

The letter highlights that the choice to keep this key rail enhancement under review could cost taxpayers between £50mn and £70mn, and risk economic benefits of nearly £400m as well as the creation of nearly 5,000 jobs.

Elaine Clark OBE, Chief Executive of Rail Forum (RF), said: “We are extremely disappointed at the Government’s decision to pause Midland Mainline Electrification, a decision that will have a direct impact on supply chain businesses now. We risk losing further highly skilled individuals and jobs from the sector, which will ultimately add to costs for future electrification projects.

“Whilst recent announcements and confirmation of other projects have been welcomed by our members, stopping Midland Mainline Electrification has caused wide concern and makes no sense. It is a shovel ready project that could deliver tangible benefits this parliament with other projects unlikely to even get off the starting blocks in that timeframe. Taking into account likely demobilisation/remobilisation costs we believe it’s a bad decision for the UK taxpayer and a bad decision for users of the MML with several of our larger cities now condemned to using diesel traction for the foreseeable future. Furthermore it doesn’t demonstrate the whole system thinking that is core to Government’s agenda of ‘bringing track and train together’ through rail reform.”

Darren Caplan, Chief Executive of the Railway Industry Association (RIA) said, “Railway suppliers, whilst welcoming some of the recent Government announcements about rail schemes in the June Spending Review, will be concerned about this unexpected decision to ‘pause’ electrification of the Midland Main Line, and keep it under review. This decision will delay the benefits of the project and undermine regional economic growth in the Midlands, as well as cost taxpayers money and threaten thousands of jobs.

“The decision threatens to continue a boom-and-bust approach to rail electrification in the UK, and is clearly a worry for the many businesses which have delivered the previous phases of the scheme on time and on budget. And it demonstrates a lack of whole-system thinking, inhibiting operational performance and revenue growth as well as providing further uncertainty for the rolling stock supply chain.

“So we urge the Rail Minister Lord Hendy to consider to ensure this is only a short ‘pause’ so work can commence promptly within the next year. And we restate our offer to convene a cross-industry group to develop a decarbonisation strategy and resourcing plan. This would confirm the minimum additional electrification to deliver Net Zero for passengers and freight by 2050.”