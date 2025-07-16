Man with extraordinary memory retires after 44 years keeping Northern trains running smoothly

0 SHARES

Posted: 16 July 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Darren Milligan, famed for memorising thousands of train parts, retires after four decades at Heaton TrainCare Centre.

Credit: Northern

A man renowned for his remarkable memory and dedication to keeping trains running in the North East is retiring after more than four decades of service. Darren Milligan, 59, has worked at Heaton TrainCare Centre in Newcastle for 44 years, memorising thousands of 10-digit catalogue numbers, suppliers, and part names used to maintain Northern’s fleet.

Darren manages the depot’s distribution centre, which holds around 5,000 parts, from gearboxes and starting motors to hand soap and toilet tissue. He ensures engineers can quickly access what they need to keep trains in service for passengers.

“It’s about being able to find the part for the train quickly, so they can get it fixed and get it out for passengers,” he said. “It’s a challenge. Sometimes you have to look through different systems and it takes you on a bit of a journey to find the part and catalogue number. But that journey helps me remember it.”

Darren began as a cleaner in October 1981, aged 16. He spent his breaks learning part numbers and systems, eventually moving into the storeroom and later becoming manager. He and his team log every request into a database, tracking stock and updating it with new parts as train designs evolve.

“As a manager, you need to have everything at the right time, but not be overstocked,” said Darren. “You also have to continuously look for new and alternative parts because trains change and parts become obsolete.”

Colleagues say his memory has become legendary. Nigel Bendelow, a materials controller, said: “Someone will mention in conversation a part that we have not used for 10 plus years and Darren will give you the catalogue number and the company that supplied it. He’s unique, a one off, and he will be massively missed.”

Garry Roseby, manager of Heaton TrainCare Centre, called Darren “the most helpful person” he has ever worked with. “He has been a fantastic team member, model employee and role model to his whole team,” he said.

Looking ahead, Darren said he will miss his colleagues deeply but is ready for retirement. “The people here have been like a family,” he said.