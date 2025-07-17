EU shows faith in key Rail Fund by doubling it – European Rail Supply Industry Reacts to Draft EU Budget

Posted: 17 July 2025

UNIFE praises increased funding in EU draft budget, highlighting support for rail infrastructure, military mobility, and sustainable transport goals across Europe.

UNIFE Director General Enno Wiebe reaction to yesterday’s Draft EU Budget:



“Today’s Draft EU Budget is loud, clear and extremely definitive – the European Commission has significantly increased its potential investments in rail. Between doubling Horizon Europe funds, doubling the Connecting European Facility (CEF), unveiling the European Competitiveness Fund and multiplying by ten the military mobility envelope – we have the stepping stones to begin the mammoth task of delivering the European rail network of tomorrow.”



“Policymakers need to be applauded and celebrated in how they made an emphatic call in keeping, and then strengthening CEF, the most EU-focused rail investment vehicle – with a budget of €50bn (core) and €18bn for Military Mobility, up from €25bn in total. The next steps are obvious. In the upcoming negotiations, together we must ensure that these different investment pillars have maximum impact and get what European citizens, industries and policymakers want the most – a seamless, borderless European railway network delivered by a competitive European Rail Supply Industry.”



“This EU budgetary framework has the right architecture and we are glad to see efforts to simplify and improve access to finance. In times of geopolitical stress on Europe through security concerns, climate change and various economic challenges, we need to work together to maximize dual-use benefits in any Military Mobility investments, and stakeholders need to take seriously the role that rail can play in advancing in Europe’s preparedness. In this sense, the new CEF should be built on a solid governance, budget and structure as the main source for military mobility funding, both for infrastructure and transport assets.”



“Despite these challenges, Europe must not forget to deliver on the promise of completing the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), and ensure funds are available to deploy technologies such as the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) on our railway network, which will boost interoperability and enhance safety and capacity of the European rail system. The funding provided by the EU Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) will allow predictability and pave the way to increase investments to achieve these goals.”



“By 2040, the EU aims to achieve very ambitious climate targets. It cannot transition to a climate neutral economy without a sustainable, low emission mode of transport for both passengers and freight. Investment in clean rolling stock and innovative technologies need to keep being made now and into the future, alongside expanding and modernising the rail infrastructure ordinary people use every day. The proposed 35% climate spending target across the full MFF will also contribute to this objective.”



“Horizon Europe’s continued presence and reinforced budget of €175 billion means we can begin the work to ensure that Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking has a successor. For the European Rail Supply Industry to stay ahead, preserve its competitive advantage, and to deliver an EU-wide network which we can be proud of, we must strongly prioritise rail research and development. UNIFE also welcomes the fact that the European Competitiveness Fund (ECF) will enable EU preference for support to manufacturing and developing strategic technologies and sectors located in the Union.”