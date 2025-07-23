Copper cable theft on Eurostar line sparks renewed call for dedicated railway security presence

Posted: 23 July 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Land Sheriffs urge stronger, visible railway security after Eurostar cable theft caused major disruption and safety concerns.

Credit: Full Mix Marketing

Following major disruption caused by copper cable theft on the Eurostar line near Lille, security specialists Land Sheriffs are urging the rail industry to invest in dedicated physical security to protect infrastructure and passenger services.

At the end of June, 600 metres of copper cable were stolen overnight from tracks used by Eurostar services, leading to severe delays and cancellations. James Coyle, Managing Director of Land Sheriffs, warned that such incidents are far from isolated and reflect a wider issue facing rail networks across the UK and Europe.

“Cable theft happens regularly in the UK and Europe, with some reports suggesting it’s actually on the rise. Thieves cut and steal signalling cables, power lines and even security fences, which can bring trains to a halt. That’s why having a dedicated, visible security presence on the railway is so important for theft prevention, as well as quick de-escalation and management of other security issues,” says James.

According to Network Rail, cable theft costs millions each year in replacements, repairs and operational delays. The wider economic impact, including disruption to freight and passenger services, drives those costs even higher.

Land Sheriffs emphasise that effective prevention goes beyond CCTV alone. A combination of overt and covert surveillance, mobile patrols, manned guarding and continuous monitoring is essential to keeping rail infrastructure secure.

“Our teams are trained to patrol the railways, with particular attention given to vulnerable areas. We spot suspicious activity early – whether on foot or from camera coverage monitored at our Operational Control Centre – and respond quickly to prevent damage before it happens. Our services have helped stop cable theft first-hand, in turn reducing delays and costs to rail operators and passengers alike,” adds James.

He also stresses the serious risks posed by cable theft: “On top of severe disruption, cable theft poses an exceptional risk of injury and even a threat to life. Stepping onto or around the tracks is always dangerous – and it’s illegal – so preventing this is a key focus for our trespass and welfare deployment. With our physical security presence and our CCTV services, we deter people from trespassing and stop them from putting themselves and others at risk.”

With 20 years’ experience in the rail industry, Land Sheriffs work with operators such as Network Rail, HS1, Abellio Greater Anglia and MTR Elizabeth Line.

“Incidents like the theft near Lille remind us of how vulnerable rail infrastructure can be. With dedicated security services, the impact of cable theft can often be reduced or prevented entirely with the right planning and protection in place. A consistent, dedicated security presence like ours plays a key role in that,”