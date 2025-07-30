Government launches platform4 to transform surplus railway land into 40,000 new homes nationwide

Platform4 will regenerate disused railway sites, delivering 40,000 homes, jobs and community spaces while boosting economic growth and supporting the government’s Plan for Change.

Thousands of potential homeowners and families are set to benefit from new high-quality homes built on surplus railway land, as Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander announced the creation of Platform4, a government-owned company that will unlock brownfield sites across the country for development.

Platform4 has been launched to deliver up to 40,000 new homes over the next decade by transforming surplus rail land into thriving communities. Previously, London and Continental Railways Ltd and Network Rail’s Property Team worked independently, which often resulted in inefficiencies and missed opportunities. By combining their functions, skills and expertise, Platform4 will accelerate housing delivery, attract private investment and enhance community regeneration. The unified approach is expected to generate an additional £227 million by delivering developments at a greater pace and scale.

The new company will tackle the challenges of building on railway land while forming partnerships with other public sector landowners to make these sites more attractive to private developers. Its efforts will breathe life into disused goods yards and vacant industrial sites, generating £1 billion worth of new developments and creating thousands of jobs. The initiative is part of the government’s Plan for Change, which aims to build 1.5 million homes. Platform4 also aims to attract more than £350 million in private investment.

Four sites have already been earmarked for development. Newcastle Forth Goods Yard offers the opportunity for up to 600 homes. Manchester Mayfield will provide 1,500 homes, while Cambridge will see a mixed-use development with 425 homes. Nottingham will deliver 200 new homes following the successful completion of 348 homes at The Barnum.

“Our railways are more than just connections between places – they create economic opportunity and drive regeneration. It’s exciting to picture the thousands of families who will live in these future homes, the vibrant neighbourhoods springing up and the new businesses that will launch thanks to these developments. Platform4 will breathe new life into these spaces, delivering tens of thousands of new homes as part of our Plan for Change promise to build 1.5 million homes, while reviving communities around rail stations, supporting jobs and driving economic growth.”

“We are facing a housing crisis which has led to a generation being locked out of homeownership, all while land sits empty and disused across the country. We said we’d do everything possible to get Britain building, and that’s why today we’re setting out how we’ll get more homes built across surplus railway network sites in line with our brownfield-first approach and our Plan for Change target of delivering 1.5 million homes.”

Profits from Platform4 will be reinvested into Britain’s railways, supporting improved services and infrastructure while delivering value for passengers and taxpayers.

“Platform4 will deliver on key government priorities, creating new homes and jobs and stimulating economic growth. Working alongside our partners and local authorities, we will create sustainable places that bring communities and customers together and leave a positive legacy for future generations.”