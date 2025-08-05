ST Engineering secures contracts to enhance rail electronics for Thomson-East coast line extension

0 SHARES

Posted: 5 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

ST Engineering will upgrade communications, security, and platform screen doors on Singapore’s Thomson-East Coast Line Extension, improving safety and connectivity between Changi Airport and the city centre.

ST Engineering has announced that its Urban Solutions business has secured two contracts from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) to supply rail electronics solutions for the Thomson-East Coast Line Extension (TELe), which will add four stations to the network.

Under the first contract, ST Engineering Urban Solutions will deliver a communications system and an access management system for the TELe. The second contract, awarded as part of a consortium with Alstom, covers the supply of a data communication system and platform screen doors (PSDs). Alstom will provide its UrbalisTM signalling system. Both projects will start in the third quarter of 2025 and include upgrades to systems at Tanah Merah, Expo and Changi Airport stations, as well as deployment at the future Changi Airport Terminal 5 station.

“Our Smart Mobility business has been a longstanding contributor to the advancement of Singapore’s rail network, delivering proven technologies and expertise to enable reliable, efficient and safe rail operations. The Thomson-East Coast Line Extension presents a unique challenge with its combination of existing and new stations, and we will leverage our experience, technical and engineering capabilities to ensure smooth deployment,” said Gareth Tang, Acting President, Urban Solutions at ST Engineering.

The communications and data systems will serve as the digital nerve centre of TELe’s rail operations, enabling real-time coordination across trains, stations and operation control centres. The access management system will strengthen security by protecting restricted areas, while more than 230 sets of PSDs will enhance safety and energy efficiency within the stations.

The 14 km TELe, part of Singapore’s 2040 Land Transport Master Plan, will directly link Changi Airport to the city centre, reducing travel times for commuters and tourists. These contracts add to ST Engineering’s recent wins, including projects for the Cross Island Line and Downtown Line, reinforcing its record of over 200 rail projects in more than 50 cities worldwide.