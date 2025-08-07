Amtrak adds new track and platform to boost service at Washington Union Station

Posted: 7 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Amtrak unveils a new accessible platform at Union Station, improving capacity, reliability, and the overall passenger experience for regional and long-distance travellers.

Amtrak has opened a new track and platform at Washington Union Station to increase capacity and enhance the customer experience. The newly renovated Track 22 will primarily serve Virginia Railway Express (VRE) trains, as well as Amtrak Long Distance and Amtrak Virginia services connecting the Northeast Corridor with destinations across the Southeast.

Details on the new Washington Union Station’s track

“As Amtrak ridership continues to break records, this investment is key to easing rail congestion and improving service reliability at Amtrak’s second busiest station, along the Northeast Corridor, and into Virginia,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “This is yet another example of Amtrak’s commitment to creating a safer, more reliable, and more welcoming environment at this gateway to our nation’s capital.”

VRE CEO Rich Dalton added: “This is an exciting milestone for improved rail infrastructure in the region. The added station and track capacity at Union Station provided by the Track 22 Project enhances the reliability and flexibility of service for all passengers moving through the station, including VRE riders. This project is a crucial part of a collaborative effort to modernise this vital transportation hub and VRE looks forward to the benefits it brings to our riders and the broader rail network.”

Previously used for train storage with no passenger access, Track 22 has undergone major upgrades. These include the installation of new tracks, a rebuilt platform, and restoration of the station’s historic columns. The platform is now fully accessible, with a new hallway connecting to lifts, escalators, and stairs.

Since taking over day-to-day operations of Union Station last year, Amtrak has introduced several improvements. These include a new ticketed waiting area with increased seating, changes to the boarding process to reduce crowding, safety upgrades, and expanded retail options as part of broader station revitalisation efforts.