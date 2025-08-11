Recommended

news

Rail Baltica signs €38 million contract for Poland to Kaunas high-speed railway connection

Posted: 11 August 2025 | | No comments yet

Rail Baltica advances with design contract for electrified double-track line, improving passenger and freight links between Poland and Kaunas.

Credit: Rail Baltica

Rail Baltica has taken a major step forward by signing a €38.31 million contract for design and supervision services for the 96 km stretch between the Lithuania–Poland border and Kaunas (Jiesia). The contract, awarded through a competitive public tender, was signed by RB Rail AS, the Rail Baltica joint venture, LTG Infra—the Lithuanian national project implementer—and DB Engineering & Consulting.

Eugenijus Sabutis, Lithuania’s Acting Minister of Transport and Communications, highlighted the importance of this cross-border section. “The Rail Baltica link with Poland is our gateway to the West. We expect it to be the first route where high-speed, European standard-gauge trains will begin operating. I am pleased with the project’s progress—it brings us closer not only to faster and more convenient travel, but also plays a vital role in strengthening the security and development of the entire Baltic region,” he said.

Egidijus Lazauskas, CEO of the LTG Group, stressed the significance of the project and the expertise of the design provider. “The section connecting us with bordering Poland is a high priority for us, and we are working closely with our counterparts in the neighbouring infrastructure operator. This contract already identifies priority segments that will be designed first. Looking ahead, we plan to announce the tender for construction works in advance, securing the necessary resources to commence preparatory construction activities as soon as possible,” he stated.

DB Engineering & Consulting will design the electrified double-track railway from the Polish border through Marijampolė to Kaunas (Jiesia). This new standard-gauge European line will connect to the existing Rail Baltica freight line, which will continue to be used for freight transport including military cargo. The project also includes installing modern traffic control and signalling systems to ensure faster and more efficient operations.

Marius Narmontas, Rail Baltica’s representative, said, “Poland remains a key strategic partner in Rail Baltica. It’s the only participating country with an operational 1435 mm rail network, providing the essential link to the rest of Europe. Much of the Polish section is already upgraded, and the remaining stretch toward Lithuania is in design—ensuring a synchronized connection on both sides of the border. The Kaunas–Poland section is the gateway that will unlock Rail Baltica’s full potential.”

Stefan Geisperger, Managing Director of DB Engineering & Consulting for International Markets and Consulting, Board Member, noted, “We have been contributing our expertise to strengthen European rail connectivity. This new contract for the section from the Kaunas Urban Node to the Polish border represents another milestone for DB Engineering & Consulting. Working alongside RB Rail AS and LTG Infra, we are helping develop a modern, electrified standard gauge railway. This infrastructure will play a key role in connecting the Baltic States with Central Europe through a sustainable, high-speed rail network.”

DB Engineering & Consulting brings extensive experience, including work on the Shadow Operator consortium and designing the region’s first dual road-rail bridge over the Daugava River in Riga.

This connection from the Poland–Lithuania border to Kaunas will greatly enhance passenger and freight mobility along the North Sea–Baltic corridor. It offers freight operators a faster, greener alternative to road transport, supporting Europe’s decarbonisation and modal shift targets.

Construction is actively underway across the Baltic States. By the end of 2025, 43% of the mainline is expected to be construction-ready and progressing.

 

