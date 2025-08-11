DB Cargo UK begins fitting ETCS to Class 66 locomotives at Toton depot this week

Posted: 11 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

DB Cargo UK has started installing ETCS digital signalling on nine Class 66 freight locomotives to boost capacity and safety on the East Coast Main Line.

Credit: DB Cargo UK

DB Cargo UK has begun fitting the European Train Control System (ETCS) to nine of its Class 66 freight locomotives at the Toton Traction Maintenance Depot in the East Midlands. This work forms part of the National Freight ETCS Programme, which is a key element of the £1.4 billion East Coast Digital Programme. The programme aims to replace traditional lineside signals with new digital in-cab signalling technology on the East Coast Main Line.

Siemens Mobility, the chosen partner for the East Coast Digital Programme, is responsible for designing, integrating and installing the Trainguard 200 Onboard unit onto freight locomotives. This upgrade will enable in-cab digital signalling, improving safety and efficiency on the line.

Neil Ethell, DB Cargo UK’s Chief Operating Officer and ERTMS Project Sponsor, said: “Mobilisation work had been underway at Toton for several months to facilitate the delivery of the new contract. This has seen the installation of a new load bank, wash plant and overhead cranes, as well as new accommodation to co-locate staff from Siemens Mobility on the site.”

“Having recently played a significant part in the ‘first-in-class’ fitment of ETCS on one of our own Class 66 locomotives (66039), which has recently undergone dynamic testing at Network Rail’s Rail Innovation and Development Centre, we are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with Siemens Mobility to install the new technology in further locomotives,” added Neil.

“DB Cargo UK is very proud of the industry-leading role we continue to play in the delivery of ERTMS here in the UK which will deliver a more dynamic, reliable and safer railway for all those who use it. It will provide much needed capacity for freight on the East Coast Main Line and other routes and this significant investment in the Class 66 locomotive is a further advancement towards securing the long-term growth of our sector.”

Adrian Stubbs, Director of Rail Infrastructure Portfolio – onboard, Siemens Mobility UK&I, said: “This is a pivotal step in the journey towards digital signalling, and a key part of our mission to transform rail travel and transport on the East Coast Main Line. The integration of ETCS into legacy freight locomotives is a complex task and I’m incredibly proud to see the collaboration between Siemens Mobility, DB Cargo UK, Network Rail, and our industry stakeholders.”

“This collaborative progress is propelling us towards a wider rollout, which will eventually unlock significant benefits such as increased capacity, reduced maintenance costs, and improved reliability for freight operations.”

Emily Woodward, Network Rail’s Senior Sponsor (Freight) for the East Coast Digital Programme, said: “We’re pleased to get another set of fitment work underway for Britain’s principal fleet, the Class 66. There has been excellent collaboration across the sector to progress the design and it’s important we move forward the vital work of getting locos fitted. Fitting ETCS to freight locos is challenging due to the age and complexity of the vehicles, but with another depot getting work underway we’re building our capability.”

The first of DB’s locomotives to be fitted will be 66070.