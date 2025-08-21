New battery trains to replace diesel fleet and transform regional mobility across North Rhine-Westphalia

0 SHARES

Posted: 21 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Regiobahn will introduce Siemens Mobility Mireo Smart Plus B battery trains on the RE 47 line by 2026, delivering cleaner, more efficient, and comfortable regional travel.

Credit: Siemens Mobility

A milestone in the mobility transition of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) was marked today with the presentation of the new low-emission Mireo Smart Plus B battery trains for Regiobahn at Siemens Mobility’s test centre in Wegberg-Wildenrath. With their scheduled deployment on the RE 47 line between Remscheid-Lennep and Düsseldorf Central Station from summer 2026, Regiobahn is setting a strong example for climate-neutral mobility.

The three two-car battery trains from Siemens Mobility represent a decisive step towards sustainable regional mobility, replacing the diesel vehicles that previously operated on this important commuter route. With a range of up to 120 kilometres and a top speed of 140 km/h, the trains bring both environmental and passenger benefits. Their procurement was made possible in record time through cooperation with Smart Train Lease, a specialist in rail vehicle solutions.

The official unveiling was attended by Alexandra Westerkamp, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board at Regiobahn and Head of Department at Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr (VRR), Christina Zoller, CFO of Smart Train Lease, Ben Dobernecker, CEO of Smart Train Lease, Rolf Ommen, Head of Department at VRR, and Götz Nink, Managing Director of Regiobahn.

Speaking about the significance of the project, Götz Nink, Managing Director of Regiobahn, said: “We are very pleased to be able to offer our passengers on the RE 47 line a reliable alternative again next year. The Mireo Smart BEMU trains are the right solution in terms of availability, comfort, and emission-free mobility, and our employees will receive a modern working environment. After three years of painful use of rail replacement services, we are confident in offering an attractive connection between Remscheid and Düsseldorf. The battery-electric Mireo Smart is perfect for the challenging route with the non-electrifiable Müngstener Bridge.”

Benjamin Dobernecker, CEO of Smart Train Lease GmbH, emphasised the rapid delivery of the project: “The state-of-the-art standardised Mireo Smart trains from Siemens Mobility are an important milestone for climate-friendly rail transport in North Rhine-Westphalia. Thanks to the intelligent vehicle platform, we can provide these particularly powerful and comfortable battery trains in record time.”

Alexandra Westerkamp, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board at Regiobahn and Head of Department at VRR, highlighted the wider regional benefits: “Since January, VRR has been the majority shareholder in Regiobahn. Thanks to this participation, we have succeeded in procuring new, locally emission-free vehicles for operating the RE 47 line from Remscheid via Solingen to Düsseldorf. For passengers, the transport between Bergisches Land and the state capital with the RE 47 is a great benefit. Travellers can travel directly to Düsseldorf without changing trains.”

The Mireo Smart Plus B trains have been designed with passenger comfort and accessibility in mind. Offering a total of 122 seats, including a dedicated first-class area with eight seats, the trains also feature spacious multi-purpose areas, free WiFi, barrier-free access, and a quiet ride. Passengers benefit from wide car transitions, a layout designed to enhance safety, 12 bicycle spaces, as well as multiple power outlets and USB charging points. Another innovative feature is Siemens Mobility’s high-frequency window solution, which significantly improves mobile phone reception on board.

From an operational perspective, the trains demonstrate a high level of efficiency. Their batteries can be charged while driving or when stationary, avoiding the need for additional charging facilities or structural adjustments along the route. Thanks to the use of state-of-the-art silicon carbide technology (SiC), energy consumption is reduced, leading to greater energy efficiency and lower operating costs.

The long-term maintenance of the trains will be handled by Siemens Mobility under a full-service contract designed to guarantee near 100 per cent availability during operations. Preventive and corrective maintenance will take place at Siemens Mobility’s Dortmund Rail Service Centre, one of Europe’s most advanced rail maintenance facilities. Using the Railigent X digital platform, the trains will be continuously monitored for potential faults, allowing maintenance to be scheduled proactively and downtime to be minimised.

The arrival of these battery trains is part of a broader strategy to cut CO2 emissions in public transport and demonstrates both the commitment of Siemens Mobility and Smart Train Lease, and the determination of Regiobahn and VRR, to pursue innovative and sustainable transport solutions.

The Mireo Smart Plus B sets new standards for modern, climate-friendly local transport, combining passenger comfort with economic and environmental efficiency, and represents a significant step forward in NRW’s transport transition.