Canada fast-tracks Alto high-speed rail after transformative project recognition

16 September 2025

Government recognition of Alto as a transformative project could accelerate Canada’s first high-speed rail construction by several years.

Government recognition allows Alto to work directly with the Major Projects Office, improving coordination and establishing a clear path forward. Credit: Alto

Canada’s federal government has recognised Alto, the country’s first high-speed rail project, as a transformative national initiative. The move could allow construction to begin years earlier than previously planned.

The announcement establishes Alto as the largest infrastructure scheme in Canada for decades and signals Ottawa’s determination to accelerate delivery of a project designed to reshape mobility, boost economic growth and advance national climate goals.

The high-speed rail network will connect major cities in the Toronto–Quebec City corridor, creating a fast, electrified link across one of the country’s busiest transport routes.

Government recognition allows Alto to work directly with the Major Projects Office, improving coordination and establishing a clear path forward. The designation could bring construction forward, while the company continues to follow full environmental reviews, consult Indigenous groups, and engage communities along the corridor.

Alto’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Martin Imbleau, described the designation as a turning point.

Alto’s development is progressing rapidly. Being recognised as a transformative project marks a significant milestone – it empowers our team to accelerate progress while maintaining our unwavering commitment to quality, transparency, and environmental stewardship. In practical terms, this recognition could allow construction to begin sooner, enabling Canadians to benefit from the Alto high-speed rail network earlier than expected. Once operational, Alto will contribute the equivalent of 1.1 per cent to Canada’s annual GDP.”

Project benefits

An earlier start would accelerate the project’s wide-ranging economic benefits. Construction is expected to create more than 50,000 jobs, while the completed network could add 1.1 per cent annually to Canada’s GDP. The project will also strengthen industries such as steel, boost regional economies and reduce the cost of living by improving access to transport and employment opportunities.

Passenger benefits remain central to Alto’s plans. The fully electrified network will deliver faster, more reliable connections between major cities, dramatically cutting journey times and making it easier for people to access jobs, services and opportunities. The electrification also provides a low-carbon alternative to road and air travel, supporting Canada’s climate objectives and clean growth strategy.

Alto emphasised that recognition does not mean cutting corners, but instead provides the framework to deliver with “greater efficiency, enhanced coordination and a clear path forward”.

Consultations with provinces, First Nations and communities have already begun, and a formal public consultation process will open soon to give everyone the opportunity to share their views.