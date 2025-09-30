HS2 launch new exhibition celebrating Birmingham’s railway

Posted: 30 September 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Hs2 and thinktank have unveiled a new family exhibition in Birmingham, celebrating the city’s railway past and future as part of railway 200.

Credit: HS2

HS2 has partnered with Thinktank, Birmingham’s award-winning science museum, with the launch of a new exhibition celebrating the city’s past, present and future links to the railways.

The family-friendly showcase forms part of the nationwide ‘Railway 200’ celebrations, marking 200 years since the birth of modern railways. HS2’s exhibition officially opened on Saturday 27 September, the anniversary of the first passenger train journey along the Stockton and Darlington Railway.

Visitors will travel back in time to explore the construction of the Kilsby Tunnel on the original London to Birmingham line. Almost 200 years ago, workers spent nearly five years carving out the 1.5-mile tunnel by hand, using pickaxes and dynamite.

The exhibition then shifts to the present day with the story of how HS2 engineers completed the first section of the 3.5-mile Bromford Tunnel between North Warwickshire and Birmingham in just 22 months. An immersive audio-visual experience brings modern engineering to life, with the real sounds of a 1,600-tonne tunnel boring machine (TBM) cutting through the earth, alongside a film showing how it was assembled. Two giant cutter discs from one of HS2’s TBMs will also be displayed.

Luke Nipen, head of community engagement at HS2 Ltd, said:

“Birmingham’s historic and future connection to the railways is a fascinating story and we wanted to bring that to life for visitors of all ages as part of the Railway 200 celebrations.

“Thinktank’s prime location, directly opposite the site where HS2’s brand-new terminus station will be built, brings the whole experience to life for visitors. On arrival, they will see the sheer scale of the progress we are making to bring high speed rail into Birmingham for the very first time.”

More than 12,500 people in the West Midlands are currently working on HS2. The exhibition highlights what life was like 40 metres underground inside a 125-metre-long TBM. Tunnelcraft Pit Boss Steve Rocke, who led the team building the Bromford Tunnel, shares his experience of working in such extreme conditions.

A veteran of 43 years in tunnelling, Steve is completing his final project before retirement. He has spent the past three and a half years on HS2, passing on his skills to the next generation. He said:

“I’m immensely proud to finish my career working on HS2, a monumental feat of engineering that will ultimately bring the UK’s two biggest cities closer together. Knowing that rail passengers of the future will speed through the tunnels I have helped to build really is a privilege.

“As my career draws to a close, I look to the young men and women that have joined us as apprentices and graduates with admiration, knowing that they will play an important role in shaping the next 200 years of Britain’s rail story. Hopefully one or two visitors to the museum will feel inspired to join them too.”

HS2 has already created thousands of opportunities for young people through education programmes, placements and apprenticeships. The partnership with Thinktank aims to inspire more people to learn about Britain’s new railway and even play a role in its future.

Toby Watley, director of collections and estate at Thinktank, said:

“We’re delighted to be part of the Railway 200 celebrations, which commemorate Birmingham’s proud railway heritage and look ahead to its exciting future.

“Thinktank is all about sparking curiosity, and this exhibition gives families the chance to step inside the story of rail – from the early days of Birmingham’s locomotives to the high-speed journeys of the future. We hope it inspires young visitors in particular to imagine themselves as the engineers and innovators of tomorrow shaping the next 200 years of rail.”

Thinktank is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.