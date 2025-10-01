Skoda Group unveils new four-car metro trains for Sofia to boost comfort and capacity

Posted: 1 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The Czech manufacturer Skoda Group has revealed its latest metro trains for Sofia, featuring air-conditioning, regenerative braking, and accessible design for modern urban transport.

Skoda Group, a leading European supplier of zero-emission mobility solutions, has officially unveiled a four-car metro train for the Bulgarian capital Sofia at its production site in Pilsen. The train is part of a contract with local operator Metropoliten EAD for the delivery of eight state-of-the-art metro trains.

Details on the Skoda metro trains

The project builds on Skoda Group’s long tradition of supplying vehicles for public transport in Bulgaria. Since 2010, the group has delivered 210 trolleybuses to five Bulgarian cities. It also represents an important step forward in cooperation between the Czech rail industry and Bulgaria in modernising public transport. The contract, worth nearly EUR 66 million (CZK 1.6 billion), covers the production of eight four-car metro trains at Skoda Group’s sites in Pilsen and Ostrava.

“The unveiling of the new metro train shows that the project is progressing according to plan. The first vehicle will be transported to Sofia in November, and we aim to complete the entire order in the first half of next year. We are proud to contribute to the modernisation of public transport in the Bulgarian capital and to provide passengers with greater comfort and capacity thanks to the new metro trains,” said Zdenek Sváta, Member of the Board of Directors and COO of Skoda Group.

Sofia’s metro carries around 400,000 passengers daily. Soon they will travel on the new 80-metre metro trains built by Škoda Group. As the metro partly operates above ground, the vehicle design has been adapted accordingly. The trains will feature powerful air-conditioning suited to the city’s warm climate, ensuring comfort even in the hottest summer months. Accessibility is guaranteed with two dedicated spaces for wheelchair users, offering barrier-free travel for all passengers.

The trains will have an automatic speed control system to regulate speed and prevent vehicles from bunching, ensuring safe operation. They are powered by three-phase asynchronous traction motors and feature regenerative braking, feeding recovered energy back into the grid. Sofia’s metro runs on the standard gauge of 1,435 mm and is powered by a third rail with a DC voltage of 750 ± 250 V. The new trains have a maximum design speed of 90 km/h.

Current production status is as follows: the first metro is undergoing type and test runs at the Velim test circuit, the second metro is completed and undergoing Factory Acceptance Testing, and the third and fourth metros are in production. Transport of the first metro to Sofia is planned for early November 2025, with completion of all trains expected by March–April 2026.

Modern design and technology ensure low energy consumption and reduced operating costs. Regenerative braking allows efficient energy use and lowers the environmental footprint. With fully air-conditioned interiors, spacious walk-through cars and barrier-free access, the trains meet the highest standards of passenger comfort in urban transport.

Sofia Metro, opened in 1998, is one of Europe’s youngest systems. It operates four lines covering over 52 km with more than 50 stations. Carrying around 400,000 passengers daily, it is the backbone of public transport for the city’s 1.3 million residents. The new Skoda Group trains will be deployed mainly on lines 1, 2 and 4, helping to shorten intervals, increase capacity and significantly improve passenger comfort.

Key technical parameters of the Sofia metro trains



Train length: four-car set, approx. 80 m



Maximum design speed: 90 km/h



Power supply: 750 V DC from third rail



Track gauge: 1,435 mm



Traction: three-phase asynchronous motors with regenerative braking



Air-conditioning: high-capacity system adapted to warm climate and above-ground operation



Accessibility: barrier-free boarding, two spaces for wheelchair users



Safety: automatic speed control and modern braking systems



Capacity: more than 580 passengers, approx. 120 seated



Boarding: four double-leaf doors on each side of every car for quick passenger exchange