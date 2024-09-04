Bulgaria to modernise railways with new Škoda electric trains

Posted: 4 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Bulgaria’s railway system will receive a significant upgrade with the introduction of up to 25 state-of-the-art electric train units from Škoda Group, enhancing passenger comfort, safety and accessibility.

Credit: Škoda Group

Škoda Group has announced that it has secured a major contract to supply up to 25 barrier-free electric train units to Bulgaria, marking a significant upgrade in the country’s rail transport. The deal, valued at over half a billion euros including options, involves the delivery of 24 car electric units based on the RegioPanter model, with an option for five additional units. The contract also includes a 15-year service agreement.

The new trains will enhance passenger comfort and safety with features like air-conditioned carriages, ergonomic seating, on-board Wi-Fi and advanced safety systems. The units are designed for speeds of up to 160km/h and meet European safety standards with the inclusion of the ETCS Level 2 system. In addition, the trains will be partially low-floor, ensuring accessibility for all passengers.

Bulgaria’s Minister of Transport and Communications, Krasimira Stoyanova, praised the contract as a significant step towards modernising the country’s railway infrastructure, stating, “I would like to thank the team of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, thanks to whom this contract is a fact. I wish the contractor’s representatives success, honesty and compliance with the delivery deadline. I sincerely hope that very soon we will be greeted with more contracts for new rolling stock and equipment financed under the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan.”

Škoda Group‘s CEO, Petr Novotný, said: “Our experience in the production of electric units allows us to offer a proven solution that has found its way into several European countries. Nearly 400 of our modern electric units will soon be on the railroads in the Europe.”

This fleet renewal is expected to bring Bulgaria’s railways in line with current European standards, offering improved efficiency, lower operating costs and a better travel experience for passengers. The introduction of these modern trains reflects Bulgaria’s commitment to enhancing its public transportation system through innovation and proven technology.