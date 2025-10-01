54 brand new DLR trains roll out this week

Posted: 1 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The first of 54 new DLR trains is now in service, offering increased capacity, accessibility, air conditioning, and modern features for London commuters.

The rollout of 54 brand-new DLR trains is officially underway, with the first train entering service this week. This marks a significant milestone in the transformation of one of London’s most vital transport networks, replacing the oldest trains in the fleet, some of which have been in service for more than three decades, with modern, high-capacity vehicles designed to meet the needs of a growing city.

The new trains will help transform millions of journeys across east and south London, supporting the capital’s fastest-growing areas and improving connectivity for residents, workers, and visitors. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “The new DLR trains will significantly improve reliability and support growth in new homes and jobs, particularly for Londoners in areas like Stratford, Woolwich Arsenal and the Isle of Dogs.”

Built with cutting-edge design and technology, the new trains feature spacious walk-through carriages, air conditioning, live travel information, mobile device charging points, and three multi-use areas for pushchairs, bicycles, and luggage. They also include three dedicated wheelchair spaces to improve accessibility, ensuring that all passengers can travel comfortably.

“This is an exciting day in east and south London with the introduction of these brand-new trains marking a major milestone in the transformation of the DLR to improve travel for millions of Londoners,” said Sadiq Khan. “These new trains are amazing. Built with the latest cutting-edge design and technology, the trains will have 10 per cent bigger capacity, improved onboard customer information, mobile device charging points, air conditioning and better accessibility features for all passengers. The new DLR trains will significantly improve reliability and support growth in new homes and jobs, particularly for Londoners in areas like Stratford, Woolwich Arsenal and the Isle of Dogs. I am committed to modernising infrastructure on London’s transport network, which is vital for faster, greener and safer journeys that are accessible for all.”

Andy Lord, London’s Transport Commissioner, added: “These state-of-the-art trains will transform customers’ journeys across the DLR network. Boosting capacity and improving reliability, these new trains will help the DLR keep pace with growing demand in this part of the capital. Customers will benefit from more comfortable, frequent and accessible services.”

The new trains are designed to significantly improve reliability, capacity and comfort for passengers. Each train offers 10 per cent more capacity than the current fleet, helping to accommodate the capital’s growing population. The full rollout of all 54 new trains will increase overall capacity on the DLR by more than 50 per cent, with the older fleet expected to be fully replaced by the end of 2026. Additional new trains will be introduced as quickly as possible to further boost capacity.

Richard Graham, UK Director for CAF, said: “CAF is immensely proud to see the first of our new DLR trains enter passenger service in London. This achievement represents an important milestone in our long-standing commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable transport solutions, whilst also highlighting the strength of our collaboration with Transport for London. To have our trains operating in such a dynamic and iconic city is a great honour, and a source of real satisfaction for everyone at CAF. We are confident that these new trains will deliver reliable, modern and comfortable journeys, helping to support the continued growth and vitality of London for many years to come.”

Richard Graham emphasised the trains’ role in supporting a sustainable, modern transport network that can meet future demand and contribute to the capital’s economic growth.

Alison FitzGerald, CEO of London City Airport, said: “London City Airport is proud to be the closest airport for more than half of Londoners, and thanks to the DLR, the vast majority of our passengers already choose sustainable public transport to reach us. We were pleased to make a contribution towards this upgrade, which will improve the experience for our passengers, and showcase London at its best to international visitors. It also supports the continued growth of east London, helping to deliver jobs, investment and opportunity for local communities.”

Richard Graham highlighted the operational and passenger benefits of the new trains, including more space, comfort and reliability, while also providing staff with advanced tools to maintain safe and smooth operations.

Lorna Pimlott, National Wealth Fund Managing Director, Local Authority Advisory and Lending, said: “We are delighted to see the first of TfL’s new DLR trains being rolled out and brought into service. NWF has provided significant funding and support to the rolling stock replacement programme, and this is a major milestone in the project’s development. These new trains will not only improve capacity and passenger experience but also unlock housing and economic opportunities in some of London’s most underserved communities.”

The new DLR trains are part of a wider programme backed by significant government investment. £260 million of funding has been provided through the Housing Infrastructure Fund, recognising the vital role the DLR plays in unlocking thousands of new homes across east London. A further £500 million has been financed through a loan from the National Wealth Fund, established by HM Treasury to support the UK’s major growth ambitions. London City Airport also contributed more than £5 million towards the cost of the new trains.

The DLR serves six Opportunity Areas in London, which together have the potential to deliver thousands of new homes and jobs. Around 45,000 homes are already under construction or have planning permission within walking distance of the DLR. The new fleet is essential to supporting sustainable growth, particularly in the Royal Docks and Isle of Dogs, where the DLR is a lifeline for residents, workers and visitors alike.

The arrival of the new trains is part of a wider vision for the DLR, with plans being developed for a proposed extension from Gallions Reach to Thamesmead. This project has the potential to unlock thousands of new homes and improve connectivity in one of London’s most underserved areas, supporting inclusive growth and sustainable development. The new trains are a vital step in preparing the network for this future.

TfL introduced a temporary timetable in June 2025 to retire ageing trains that had reached the end of their operational life. Extensive testing has ensured a smooth transition for passengers, and as more new trains enter service, the full timetable will be restored, bringing more frequent services across the network.

Richard Graham concluded: “For passengers, these trains mean more space, comfort and reliability. For our people, they provide the latest tools and technology to keep the DLR running safely and smoothly every day. Above all, this investment is about unlocking the potential of east London, helping its communities thrive as new homes, jobs and opportunities are created. We look forward to playing our part in delivering that growth together with TfL.”

The introduction of these brand-new DLR trains marks a major step forward in modernising London’s transport network, improving reliability, boosting capacity and supporting sustainable growth in the city’s fastest-growing communities.