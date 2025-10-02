Etihad Rail and Keolis announce joint venture to launch passenger services across the UAE

Posted: 2 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Etihad Rail partners with Keolis to introduce passenger rail services in the UAE, aiming for world-class travel and seamless passenger experience from 2026.

Credit: Etihad Rail

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, attended the announcement of a landmark joint venture between Etihad Rail and Keolis to introduce passenger rail services in the UAE. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Etihad Rail’s mission to deliver world-class rail services that will redefine travel across the country.

Drawing on Keolis’ international expertise across 13 countries, combined with Etihad Rail’s infrastructure, the partnership aims to create a new standard for passenger experience. Passenger services are scheduled to launch in 2026, representing a key milestone in Etihad Rail’s vision for modern, efficient, and customer-centric rail travel and the history of the UAE railway network.

The announcement was made during Global Rail 2025 in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, with support from His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Azza Alsuwaidi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Mobility, said: “The UAE is on the cusp of a dynamic new era in mobility, and at Etihad Rail we are proud to be driving this transformation under the guidance of our Chairman, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This joint venture marks a bold step forward towards launching passenger services in the nation. By partnering with Keolis, an organisation that matches our vision and goals, we are enhancing our operational readiness with the highest levels of efficiency. Keolis brings extensive expertise in safely and efficiently managing complex rail networks, while keeping passenger satisfaction as a priority. Its proven success both locally and globally makes it the ideal partner for what we aim to achieve. This partnership is about more than building railways; it is about shaping the future of transport in our nation and setting the stage for the launch of our passenger services in 2026. We are determined to provide a seamless, world-class rail service that will transform the travel experience and enhance the quality of life in the UAE.”

Marie-Ange Debon, Chairwoman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Keolis, said: “We are extremely proud of this strategic partnership with Etihad Rail. We will leverage their high-quality rail infrastructure by bringing our expertise in launching new operations and delivering service excellence to offer a safe and sustainable mobility solution across the United Arab Emirates. Alongside our operation within the Gulf Cooperation Council region, this new contract reinforces our position as a trusted partner and marks the beginning of a long-term commitment with Etihad Rail.”

The joint venture will focus on implementing best practices, innovative solutions, modern amenities, and environmentally friendly transport aligned with the UAE’s sustainability goals. The partnership also ensures smooth integration with Etihad Rail’s foundational work, supporting long-term success. Both organisations are committed to delivering exceptional services and unlocking new value for passengers and communities, advancing a connected, dynamic, and people-first rail future in the Emirates.