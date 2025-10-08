Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking launches €148.2 million call for innovative projects across Europe

Posted: 8 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The 2025-02 call invites SMEs, universities and start-ups to develop digital, sustainable and resilient solutions for the future of European rail networks.

Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking (JU) has announced the launch of its Call for Proposals 2025-02, offering total EU funding of €148.2 million for projects worth an estimated €245 million. Funded initiatives will contribute to Research and Innovation (R&I) activities under the Europe’s Rail Amended Work Programme 2025–2026. The call is now open, with applications accepted until 11 February at 17:00 (CET).

The new call builds on the achievements of the EU-Rail Flagship Projects and aims to advance research from the laboratory to real-world application, reaching higher Technology Readiness Levels (TRL). It seeks to accelerate the deployment of innovative operational and technological solutions across Europe’s rail network.

This second wave of Flagship Projects will focus on European rail network management, automation and digitalisation of rail operations, sustainable and resilient systems, rail freight within the supply chain, and regional and capillary lines. In addition, Europe’s Rail invites proposals for studies in rail industry 5.0, innovation in climate finance for rail, and continued support for research and talent development through PhD programmes.

Through this call, Europe’s Rail aims to further its contribution to the European Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy, while preparing for the next EU programming period. The ongoing work of the System Pillar will continue to guide harmonisation towards a single European Rail Area under the strategic direction of the European Commission.

Apostolos Tzitzikostas, European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, said:

“The launch of this major call for proposals from EU-Rail is a decisive step for the future of European rail. Through Flagship Projects, EU-Rail will take innovations from the lab to the tracks, making rail more digital, more sustainable and more reliable for passengers and freight. This initiative also strengthens Europe’s competitiveness by accelerating the deployment of interoperable solutions across the Single Market. Open to all innovators, including SMEs, universities, and start-ups, the call encourages strong partnerships and practical solutions that deliver impact quickly and at scale. I look forward to ambitious proposals that will help move European rail forward.”

Giorgio Travaini, Executive Director at Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking, added:

“EU-Rail is looking forward to receiving impactful applications from all entities eligible under Horizon Europe. Our R&I Programme is unique, bringing together the research community, SMEs, operators, infrastructure managers and suppliers around the same goal: making rail the everyday mobility choice. Participating in the EU-Rail call 2025-2 is an opportunity to shape the future of rail in Europe, our future.”