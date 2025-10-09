Arriva Group acquires RTS Infrastructure to expand UK rail maintenance and construction capabilities

Posted: 9 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Arriva Group has acquired RTS Infrastructure, adding rail maintenance, depot capacity and design and construction services to strengthen its UK rail operations.

Credit: Arriva Group

Arriva Group has announced the completion of its acquisition of RTS Infrastructure, marking its entry into the UK rail infrastructure construction market and expanding its train maintenance capabilities. The deal strengthens Arriva’s position in the UK rail sector and supports the long-term growth and diversification of its services.

The acquisition includes RTS’s train maintenance and depot business as well as its design and build rail infrastructure construction division. This move broadens Arriva’s service offering for both existing and new clients, complementing its current Arriva Train Care business and adding a modern depot near Leeds Station. The new facility will increase Arriva’s national depot footprint and enhance its ability to deliver high-quality maintenance and reliable services for rail operators across the country.

Based in Leeds, RTS Infrastructure specialises in depot servicing and rail infrastructure projects, including platform upgrades and track alterations. The company also holds a Network Rail Principal Contractor Licence, which will enable Arriva to provide a wider range of services to the rail industry.

Amanda Furlong, Managing Director of Arriva UK Trains and member of the Arriva Executive Committee, said:



“This acquisition is an important investment for the Arriva Group and underlines our commitment to the UK rail industry, building our position within it. RTS Infrastructure not only strengthens our depot capacity but brings valuable construction and infrastructure capability in-house and enhances our competitiveness in the rail sector. This deal is crucial to our strategy to diversify in the UK rail market and operate more flexibly in a changing policy and commercial environment.”

Paul Hutchings, Managing Director of Arriva Rail Services, added:



“RTS Infrastructure is a great fit for our UK rail business, bringing an expanded depot footprint and new opportunities to deliver design and construction services. With a skilled team and strong order book, the acquisition will help us better serve new and existing clients.”

RTS Infrastructure currently delivers services to several key rail industry customers, including Network Rail, Train Operating Companies (TOCs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Chris Reid, Managing Director of RTS Infrastructure, commented:



“We’re thrilled to be joining Arriva Group. We’ve built a successful business over 15 years, delivering high quality infrastructure and depot operations to the UK rail sector and servicing major clients, winning national frameworks and employing an incredibly skilled and dedicated team. Becoming part of Arriva will allow us to expand and enhance the services we offer our customers, backed by the strength, scale, and expertise of a pan-European organisation with its established and diverse UK rail portfolio. Our staff will also benefit from being part of the Group, with all the opportunities that will bring for future careers.”

The acquisition supports Arriva’s wider European growth strategy, which includes ongoing investments in fleet, infrastructure, and digital innovation to make public transport more sustainable and attractive. Arriva has confirmed that all RTS Infrastructure employees and customer agreements will remain unchanged, ensuring business continuity and stability throughout the integration process.