Greater Anglia joins publicly owned rail operators as Government advances Great British Railways reform

Posted: 10 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Greater Anglia’s transfer to public ownership marks a major step in the Government’s rail reform, creating a more reliable, unified and passenger-focused railway.

Half of Britain’s rail operators will be publicly owned from next week, marking a major step in the Government’s Plan for Change to deliver a more efficient, accountable and passenger-focused railway.

From Sunday 12 October, Greater Anglia’s services will transfer to public ownership, becoming the third operator to do so under the Government’s Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Act. The move means that almost 50% of rail passenger journeys that Great British Railways (GBR) will ultimately oversee will be operated by publicly owned companies.

Greater Anglia, consistently rated among the UK’s best performing rail operators, will continue to deliver high-quality services and support growth across the Anglia region. Under public ownership, it will engage closely with local communities, share best practice with other public sector operators, and contribute to building a unified railway with passengers at its heart.

The transition supports the Government’s Plan for Change, which seeks to reform the rail system, simplify operations, and put passengers first. Through a phased programme of bringing services into public ownership and establishing Great British Railways, the Government is reshaping how the railway is managed to improve performance and reliability.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “From this Sunday, passengers commuting into Norwich or heading for a day out in Cambridge will be travelling on services that are owned by the public, and run with their interests front of mind.

“We’re reforming a fragmented system and laying the foundations for a more reliable, efficient and accountable railway – one that puts passengers first and delivers the high standards they rightly expect.”

With government support, Greater Anglia will continue to drive regional development with two new stations opening soon. Beaulieu Park will open this month, followed by Cambridge South early next year. These projects will support thousands of new homes, schools, and employment opportunities.

Greater Anglia’s new fleet of bi-mode trains has already transformed journeys, improving accessibility, reliability, and comfort. The trains also offer capacity to meet future demand as passenger numbers continue to grow. Between April 2024 and March 2025, 93.9% of Greater Anglia trains arrived within three minutes of their scheduled time, highlighting its reputation for punctuality and strong operational performance.

The operator’s success was further recognised last week when it was named Rail Operator of the Year at the National Transport Awards 2025. As it moves into public ownership, Greater Anglia will act as a benchmark for other operators, helping to raise standards and share innovation across the network as part of the Government’s Plan for Change.

Martin Beable, Managing Director of Greater Anglia, said: “At Greater Anglia, we’re proud to be one of the highest performing UK train operators in the country, recently recognised with the Passenger Operator of the Year award for the second year running. We’ve introduced new trains on every service, enhanced accessibility across our network, and welcomed more local passengers than ever before – achievements made possible by the dedication of our people.

“Moving into public ownership is an exciting opportunity to build on this success. By working more closely with the wider family of publicly owned operators, we can share expertise, drive innovation, and deliver even better journeys for our passengers across the Anglia region.

“This transition also brings us one step closer to Great British Railways – a simpler, more unified network that puts passengers at its heart. Together, we can create a railway that drives growth, sustainability, and pride for the communities we serve and right across the UK.”

Ahead of the full establishment of Great British Railways, integrated leadership teams are being created across publicly owned train operators and Network Rail routes. These teams will strengthen collaboration, accountability, and operational alignment, improving services for both passengers and freight users.

In the Anglia region, leadership will be overseen by Jamie Burles, appointed Integrated Managing Director (Designate). He will identify opportunities for better coordination between track and train, establishing a single executive leadership team that unites Network Rail Anglia, c2c, and Greater Anglia under a shared vision for the Eastern region.

Local business and community leaders have welcomed the move, recognising its potential to boost economic growth, improve connectivity, and enhance service standards.

Nova Fairbank, Chief Executive of Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, said: “Greater Anglia are one of the UK’s best performing rail operators and we have worked in close collaboration with them for many years – successfully campaigning for new rolling stock and improvements to our local and eastern rail network.

“The Government’s Plan for Change will help deliver high-quality services, facilitate the sharing of expertise across the network and will boost growth and provide opportunity for our Norfolk communities.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Greater Anglia, as they transition into public ownership and deliver the rail connectivity that businesses, residents and visitors alike expect and deserve across our region.”

Stefan Gurney, Executive Director of Norwich BID, added: “Greater Anglia’s return to public ownership is a boost for Norwich’s connectivity and growth. Reliable, high-quality rail links underpin our ambition to attract visitors, support local talents and drive inward investment.

“As Norwich BID, we know how vital accessible transport is to our city centre, better services will amplify footfall, strengthen the visitor economy and enable businesses across Norwich to thrive.

“It bolsters our City Manifesto goals to make Norwich more connected, accessible and sustainable helping local businesses thrive, attracting new investment, and delivering the inclusive economic growth our city centre deserves.”

Greater Anglia joins c2c, Northern, TransPennine Express, Southeastern, LNER and South Western Railway, all currently operated by DfT Operator Limited (DFTO). West Midlands Trains will transfer to public ownership on 1 February 2026, followed by Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) on 31 May 2026. This will mean that by mid-2026, eight in ten passenger journeys managed by the Department for Transport will be delivered by publicly owned operators.

Chiltern Railways and Great Western Railway are also expected to follow, with final decisions on transfer dates to be confirmed by the Secretary of State for Transport.

Passengers are already seeing the benefits of public ownership. Southeastern and LNER are among the top five national operators with the lowest cancellation rates, while TransPennine Express has improved its cancellation score by 34%. South Western Railway has tripled the number of new trains in service since entering public ownership, offering more comfortable journeys. Passengers can also now use tickets across publicly owned operators during cancellations at no extra cost.

Greater Anglia’s transition comes as the Government prepares to introduce legislation this autumn to formally establish Great British Railways. This marks the next phase of rail reform and the creation of a simpler, more unified system that delivers reliable, safe, and affordable journeys for passengers nationwide.