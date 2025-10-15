Singapore LTA upgrades railway CCTV network with Nokia and Hitachi Rail to enhance passenger safety

Posted: 15 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The Land Transport Authority of Singapore has deployed Nokia Optical LAN and IP/MPLS solutions with Hitachi Rail to improve CCTV coverage and rail security.

The Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) has enhanced its critical railway infrastructure with Nokia Optical LAN and IP/MPLS solutions to upgrade its video surveillance network. The project, delivered in partnership with Hitachi Rail, will support advanced security and high-resolution video services across more than 50 train stations nationwide, ensuring safety for millions of daily passengers.

How will this improve rail safety?

The CCTV cameras within LTA’s railway system provide real-time monitoring, detect illegal activities, manage traffic patterns, and enhance overall public safety. To meet growing capacity and bandwidth demands, LTA deployed Nokia’s fiber Optical LAN, including hardened ONUs and future-proof OLTs capable of supporting 25Gb/s speeds. Optical LAN requires up to 70% less cabling and 40% less power compared to traditional copper-based networks, providing a future-ready infrastructure.

Nokia’s IP/MPLS deployment enables LTA to efficiently backhaul network data to its Operations Control Centre, where live video streams are monitored and stored. The upgrades ensure that the CCTV network can support current needs while allowing for future expansion.

Joaquim Santos, Vice President, Integrated Communication and Supervision Solutions, Hitachi Rail, said: “We are pleased to have selected Nokia to collaborate with Hitachi Rail in enhancing passenger safety & security across Singapore’s railway network, which is a continuation of Hitachi’s long-term relationship with LTA. This project will play a key role in upgrading the transport infrastructure.”

Stuart Hendry, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, Network Infrastructure, Asia Pacific, Nokia, added: “Fiber is being used to connect everything including video systems that are critical to monitoring transportation hubs around the world. Ensuring you have a real time surveillance system that is highly available, reliable and secure is vital to ensuring the safety of those travelling Singapore’s transit lines every day. Partnering with Hitachi Rail, we were able to deliver a complete solution for LTA that would ensure they had the video capacity needed to serve their expansive CCTV surveillance and broader network operations for years to come.”

The collaboration between LTA, Nokia and Hitachi Rail demonstrates a commitment to modernising Singapore’s transport infrastructure, combining advanced technology with robust security and operational efficiency for the country’s heavily used railway system.