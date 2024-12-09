Hitachi Rail secures £500 million deal for new UK-manufactured trains

Posted: 9 December 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Hitachi Rail has secured a £500 million contract to manufacture 14 new five-car trains in County Durham, supporting UK jobs and expanding FirstGroup’s open access rail services.

Credit: Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail has announced that it has entered into a significant £500 million contract with FirstGroup plc and Angel Trains Limited to deliver 14 new five-car electric or bi-mode trains. This deal represents a boost for the UK rail manufacturing sector, with the trains to be produced at Hitachi’s Newton Aycliffe facility in County Durham, securing local jobs and the region’s manufacturing skills base.

The trains will enhance FirstGroup’s open access rail services, including the newly announced Carmarthen-London route, as well as the existing Lumo and Hull Trains services. Delivery is slated to begin in late 2027, with the agreement supporting FirstGroup’s aim to expand its open access capacity. The contract includes an option for FirstGroup to invest an additional £500 million in up to 13 more five-car trains, subject to approval by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

The open access model operates with private investment, taking full commercial risks. It aims to connect under-served regions, promote economic growth, and provide low-carbon travel alternatives.

FirstGroup Chief Executive Officer Graham Sutherland said: “The introduction of our new service between London and Carmarthen, and the extra capacity on Lumo and Hull Trains, will significantly increase our open access portfolio over the next few years, with further expansion possible should our recent applications be successful. The new trains, to be manufactured for us in County Durham by Hitachi, will support UK manufacturing and offer customers more choice as they consider affordable, environmentally friendly modes of travel in the future, and we are pleased to be taking them forward.”

Malcolm Brown, CEO of Angel Trains, said: “This is a major milestone for the UK rail industry. In less than three months we have delivered c.£250m of investment that will bring millions more passengers onto the rail network, connect key regional centres across the UK, secure crucial manufacturing jobs and breathe new life into local economies.”