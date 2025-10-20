£4.5m upgrade begins on Kyle of Lochalsh railway to improve reliability and safety

Posted: 20 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Network Rail has started a £4.5 million upgrade on the Kyle line, replacing track and inspecting structures to ensure safer, more reliable journeys.

Work has begun on a major £4.5 million upgrade to the Kyle of Lochalsh railway in the Highlands. Between 19 October and 10 November, engineers will work around the clock to renew worn track components between Achnashellach and Strathcarron. The project includes replacing rails, sleepers, and ballast, the stone that supports the track, to improve reliability and safety.

Key structures along the line, including bridges and culverts, will also be inspected and repaired as necessary to ensure they remain in good condition. Lineside ditches and drainage systems will be cleared to help prevent flooding and reduce weather-related delays.

This investment forms part of Network Rail’s commitment to the long-term future of the Highland route, which provides a vital connection for remote communities and attracts thousands of visitors each year.

Ross Moran, route director at Network Rail Scotland, said: “The Kyle line is a much-loved part of Scotland’s rail heritage, and few routes offer such scenic views of our landscape.

“This investment will help safeguard its future, ensuring it remains a reliable, sustainable travel option for both local communities and visitors for many more generations to come.

“We recognise that any closure of the railway causes disruption and want to thank passengers and lineside neighbours for their patience and support. This short-term inconvenience will bring long-term benefits as we look forward to smoother journeys and a more dependable rail service.”

To allow the work to take place safely, no trains will run between Dingwall and Kyle of Lochalsh from 20 October for the three-week period. An amended train service will operate between Inverness and Dingwall, calling at Beauly, Muir of Ord, and Conon Bridge. Buses will replace train services between Inverness and Stromeferry, with a shuttle bus connecting Stromeferry, Duncraig, Plockton, Duirinish, and Kyle of Lochalsh.