Amtrak invests $30 million to improve accessibility at five North Dakota stations

0 SHARES

Posted: 20 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Amtrak has upgraded five North Dakota stations with $30 million in accessibility improvements, enhancing safety, comfort, and passenger experience along the Empire Builder route.

Amtrak passengers now enjoy a more accessible experience at five North Dakota stations following approximately $30 million in upgrades. The improvements affect stations along the route served by the Amtrak Empire Builder, which runs twice daily between Seattle or Portland and Chicago.

“Making stations accessible to all customers is a priority we’re actively pursuing with construction, renovation, repair and upgrade projects at stations across our National Network,” said Amtrak Vice President of Accessibility Dr. David Handera. “We want all of our stations to provide a welcoming environment for every passenger.”

Dr. Handera joined civic leaders in ribbon-cutting ceremonies this week at Devils Lake and Fargo stations while also highlighting enhancements at Rugby, Stanley, and Williston. These upgrades aim to improve the passenger experience across the state.

Amtrak has invested more than $1 billion since 2011 in accessibility upgrades and improvement projects at 144 stations nationwide to ensure safe, efficient, and comfortable travel. Seventeen stations were brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act this year, and another 50 are targeted for completion in the next year with a forecasted investment of $311 million.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is still delivering for North Dakota. It’s great to see Amtrak stations across the state receive some much-needed upgrades. These funds at the Devils Lake, Fargo, Rugby, Stanley, and Williston stations will go a long way increasing safety and accessibility for travellers,” said Senator Kevin Cramer.

Devils Lake Station received a $4.5 million upgrade. Built in 1907 by the Great Northern Railway and part of the city’s historic district, the station now has a new 300-foot concrete boarding platform with a brick finish providing accessible paths to and from the station. The platform includes a snowmelt system, sloped walkways, safety barriers, energy-efficient LED lighting, detectable warning systems, and new signage. Michael Baker International served as designer of record, with Collage Companies as general contractor and Construction Engineers of Grand Forks as a major subconsultant. Additional North Dakota subcontractors and suppliers included Klemetsrud Plumbing & Heating, Strata Corporation Ready Mix, Integrity Steel Supply, Quality Coatings and Tile, Missouri Basin Materials, Wir3d Electric, Bartsch Electrical, Berger Enterprises, Opp Construction, and Widseth Smith Nolting.

Fargo Station also received a $4.5 million upgrade. The station and adjacent former express building, erected in 1906 by the Great Northern Railway and part of the Downtown Fargo District listed on the National Register, now feature a 645-foot concrete boarding platform with accessible paths, sloped walkways, railings, egress gates, energy-efficient LED lighting, detectable warning systems, new signage, and a refreshed interior. GFT Infrastructure Inc. served as designer of record, with Krische Construction Inc. as general contractor. North Dakota subcontractors included Fargo Glass, Neset Survey, American Engineering Testing, and Industrial Contract Services.

Rugby Station received $10.4 million in upgrades. Built in 1907 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the station now has a 750-foot concrete boarding platform with a brick finish, accessible paths, snowmelt system, sloped walkways, safety barriers, energy-efficient LED lighting, detectable warning systems, new signage, and a refreshed interior. Michael Baker International designed the project, with Granite Construction Co. as general contractor. Subcontractors and suppliers included Deplazes Readi-Mix, Precision Borders, Lunseth Plumbing and Heating, White Mountain Electric, Keller Paving, Riedhammer Masonry, and American Engineering Testing.

Stanley Station received $0.4 million in improvements. Built in 1922, the project added an accessible path connecting the station building to designated parking, repaired and replaced detectable warning systems, updated signage, and refreshed the interior. STV served as designer of record, with Krische Construction Inc. as general contractor. Local subcontractors included American Engineering Testing and Benchmark Land Surveying.

Williston Station received $10 million in upgrades. Opened in 1910, the station now features a 700-foot concrete boarding platform with brick finish, accessible paths, snowmelt system, sloped walkways, railings, egress, energy-efficient LED lighting, detectable warning systems, new signage, and refreshed interiors. Michael Baker International served as designer of record, with Krische Construction Inc. as general contractor. Subcontractors included A&A Landscape, American Engineering Testing, Industrial Contract Services, Mowbray & Sons, Fargo Glass, and Almquist Welding.

These projects advance 144 station designs and 68 construction projects, contributing to Amtrak’s ongoing commitment to achieving accessibility at 100 per cent of stations by 2029. The upgrades enhance safety, compliance, and passenger comfort while preserving the historic significance of these stations.