Eurostar unveil major €2 billion investment in next-generation fleet

Eurostar has unveiled a major €2 billion investment in its next-generation fleet, announcing up to 50 new double-decker high-speed trains, the first ever designed to operate through the Channel Tunnel and on the UK network. The first 30 trains have been ordered from Alstom Group, with an option for a further 20. The new fleet, named Eurostar Celestia, will begin commercial services in May 2031, marking a significant expansion for the company.

The Eurostar Celestia trains are based on Alstom’s Avelia Horizon platform and feature a bespoke design created to deliver a premium passenger experience. At 200 metres in length, the trains will be interoperable across all five countries currently served by Eurostar and will extend services to new destinations including Geneva and Frankfurt. Seat capacity will increase by 20 per cent per train, with around 540 seats per 200-metre set. Running in the 400-metre formation through the Channel Tunnel, each service could accommodate approximately 1,080 passengers.

Gwendoline Cazenave, CEO of Eurostar, said: “Placing this milestone order marks the concrete realisation of Eurostar’s ambitious growth strategy to reach 30 million passengers by investing in a brand-new fleet. We’re particularly proud to bring double-decker trains to the UK for the very first time. Customers can expect a very special new train with Eurostar Celestia, which will offer exceptional comfort, a unique Eurostar experience and new surprises to be revealed. This is a golden age for international sustainable travel – and Eurostar is leading the race.”

Henri Poupart-Lafarge, CEO of Alstom, added: “By choosing Avelia Horizon to renew its fleet, Eurostar is confirming its desire to combine technological performance, energy efficiency and passenger comfort. This new-generation train, designed to meet the demands of international very high-speed traffic, embodies our vision of sustainable and competitive European mobility.”

The introduction of Eurostar Celestia will create around 350 new high-skilled engineering and maintenance jobs at the Temple Mills depot in London, which will undergo an €80 million expansion to accommodate the new fleet. The trains will operate alongside the existing 17 e320s, bringing Eurostar’s total fleet to 67 trains, representing a 30 per cent overall increase.

Sustainability is central to the design. The trains are all-electric, with 97 per cent of components recyclable and 25 per cent made from recycled materials. Energy use is expected to drop by 20–50 per cent compared with the current fleet. The trains are also designed to withstand the impacts of climate change, ensuring long-term operational resilience. Accessibility is embedded into the design, with input from passenger groups and Eurostar team members to enhance comfort and usability for all customers and staff.

Eurostar Celestia represents the next generation of high-speed rail , combining sustainability, increased capacity, and passenger comfort. With delivery of the first trains scheduled for January 2031 and the launch of commercial operations in May, Eurostar is set to redefine international travel across its network, strengthening its position as a leader in premium, sustainable rail transport.