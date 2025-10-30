Virgin Trains gains Temple Mills access approval paving way for new international Channel Tunnel services

Posted: 30 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Virgin Trains has secured approval from the rail regulator for Temple Mills depot access, unlocking plans for cross-Channel services linking London with Europe.

Credit: Harry Kinnaird / VML

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has approved Virgin Trains’ application for access to the Temple Mills International depot in East London, marking a significant milestone in plans to launch new cross-border train services through the Channel Tunnel.

The regulator’s decision, announced on Thursday 30 October, represents an important first step in unlocking around £700 million of private investment and the creation of 400 new jobs. The move is seen as a major boost for passengers, competition, and economic growth, allowing Virgin Trains access to the light maintenance facilities it needs to operate international routes.

ORR outlined its decision in a letter that also rejected applications from Evolyn, Gemini, and Trenitalia. Having considered the financial, operational, and investor backing of each proposal, as well as Eurostar’s future growth plans, the regulator found Virgin Trains’ submission the strongest. Independent analysis confirmed that Virgin’s plans offered the best use of available capacity at Temple Mills.

Martin Jones, Deputy Director for Access and International at ORR, said:

“With this decision we are backing customer choice and competition in international rail, unlocking up to £700mn in private sector investment and stimulating growth. While there is still some way to go before the first new services can run, we stand ready to work with Virgin Trains as their plans develop.”

The approval relates specifically to access rights for Temple Mills and does not compel Virgin Trains to operate specific routes or stops. However, it clears a crucial hurdle in the company’s ambition to run services connecting London St Pancras International with Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam by 2030, with the potential to expand further into Europe.

Virgin Trains will now need to reach a commercial agreement with Eurostar, which operates the Temple Mills depot, and secure finance, track and station access, and safety approvals from both ORR and relevant EU authorities before launching operations.

Responding to the decision, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said:

“Today is an exciting day. It’s one we’ve been holding our breath on for quite some time. Today we received the news that Virgin has been given the green light to launch a rival international train service through the Channel Tunnel, thanks to a decision made by the Office of Rail and Road.”

Branson continued:

“The regulator has confirmed Virgin can move ahead with our plans to use the Temple Mills International rail depot in East London. This is a crucial step that puts us on track (mind the pun) to introduce competition through the Channel Tunnel. Our ambition is to connect London St Pancras International with Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam by 2030, with plans to expand even further across Europe. Ooh la la!”

He added:

“Puns aside, the decision today is the right one for consumers. It’s time to end this 30-year monopoly and bring some Virgin magic to the cross-Channel route. I’ve always believed competition drives innovation, and that’s exactly what we will bring to the Channel Tunnel. This is what we do best.”

Virgin also confirmed plans to work with Alstom, manufacturer of its earlier Pendolino trains, to order 12 new Avelia Stream units. These energy-efficient, high-speed trains will deliver a modern and comfortable passenger experience when services begin.

With ORR’s approval secured, Virgin Trains’ new chapter in international rail is officially underway, and with it, the promise of more choice, competition, and connectivity across Europe.