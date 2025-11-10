Union Pacific recognises customers and suppliers driving sustainability and innovation in freight operations across America

Posted: 10 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Union Pacific honoured 16 customers and suppliers for innovative sustainability initiatives, highlighting collaboration, environmental stewardship, and measurable progress towards greener, more efficient freight transport solutions.

Credit: Union Pacific Railroad

Union Pacific Railroad has honoured 16 customers and suppliers with its 2025 Sustainability Partner Awards, celebrating organisations advancing environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices. Now in its third year, the programme recognises measurable progress towards ambitious sustainability goals through innovation, collaboration and leadership.

“Union Pacific is proud to stand side by side with our customers and suppliers, working together to find environmentally responsible ways to move freight,” said Kenny Rocker, executive vice president – Marketing and Sales. “By aligning our efforts, we’re building a stronger supply chain and driving better long-term outcomes for communities across America.”

Rail remains one of the most sustainable ways to transport freight over land. A single intermodal train can remove around 500 trucks from congested highways and uses just one gallon of fuel to move a ton of freight 500 miles.

The awards were open to Union Pacific’s customers and suppliers and considered sustainability efforts such as innovative business practices to reduce environmental impact, along with effective collaboration with stakeholders, including communities and business partners.

Customer winners included APL Logistics, Dow Chemical, DSL Logistics Inc, General Motors, Graphic Packaging International, LyondellBasell, Schneider, and Toyota North America. Supplier winners included Capgemini, Chevron, Concentrix, Rail Management Services (RMS), Vossloh/Rocla Concrete Tie, W.T. Byler Co., Wabtec Corporation, and WSP USA.

The awards ceremony was held on 6 November at Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha, Nebraska, providing winners with the opportunity to share their sustainability initiatives and projects. Companies interested in applying for next year’s awards are encouraged to speak to their Union Pacific sales or supply representative.