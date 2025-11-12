Alstom to deliver 42 Coradia Max trains for PKP Intercity with 30 years maintenance

Alstom signs €1.6 billion deal to supply 42 Coradia Max double-deck trains to PKP Intercity, offering modern, sustainable, and accessible travel across Poland.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a landmark agreement with PKP Intercity, Poland’s national long-distance rail operator, to deliver 42 Coradia Max double-deck electric multiple units along with 30 years of full-service maintenance. The contract is worth approximately 6.9 billion zloty, or 1.6 billion euro, and includes the option to purchase 30 additional trains.

The new Coradia Max fleet, capable of speeds up to 200 km/h, will be designed and built entirely in Poland at Alstom’s sites in Chorzow and Nadarzyn. The project represents a major step forward for sustainable, passenger-focused mobility in Poland, combining Alstom’s engineering excellence with the skills and dedication of the Polish workforce.

Andrew DeLeone, President of Alstom Europe, said:

With the Coradia Max, we are once again raising the bar for sustainable mobility, designed and built in Poland, for Polish passengers.” He added: “Poland stands at the heart of Alstom’s global innovation strategy. Our teams here continue to deliver world-class technology and craftsmanship that serve passengers across Europe and beyond. With the Coradia Max, we are proud to take the next leap forward together with PKP Intercity, delivering a fleet that embodies the future of rail: faster, greener, and more comfortable than ever before.”

Production of the Coradia Max will take place at Alstom’s Chorzow site, one of the company’s largest and most advanced factories worldwide. The Chorzów site acts as a global competence centre for train manufacturing and engineering, providing technical solutions tailored to the Polish market. It is renowned for its expertise in aluminium welding and innovation, supporting projects delivered to customers across Europe and the Middle East.

The bogies, critical for safety and performance, will be manufactured at Alstom’s Nadarzyn site near Warsaw. Opened in 2022, the facility produces bogies for regional and intercity fleets across Europe and provides servicing for high-speed bogies up to 250 km/h. This represents the first specialised bogie manufacturing centre in Poland.

Janusz Malinowski, CEO of PKP Intercity, said:

The InterCity double-deck trains will be a new quality on Polish tracks – fast, spacious, modern, and comfortable, while still available in the economy category. Passengers from cities such as Warsaw, Gdańsk, Łódź, Olsztyn, Wrocław, Kraków, Białystok, and Terespol will be able to travel on them. We want the first passengers to be able to board the new trains in about three and a half years.”

The 30-year full-service contract covers preventive, corrective, and overhaul maintenance across the entire fleet. Cleaning services are also included, supported by Alstom’s Fleet Support Centre and HealthHub digital platform. These advanced tools enable condition-based and predictive maintenance, ensuring maximum availability and reliability for passengers throughout the trains’ lifecycle.

The Coradia Max trains consist of six cars, including four double-deck end cars and two single-deck intermediate cars, offering over 550 seats. The modular platform allows PKP Intercity to customise the trains for specific routes and passenger requirements. Features include air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, power sockets, reading lights, spacious luggage areas, bicycle and stroller spaces, quiet zones, family compartments, a bistro area, and wide automatic doors for fast boarding and disembarking. Step-free boarding is provided from 760 mm platforms, with automatic lifts available for other heights to ensure accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility. The dual-voltage design allows operation across Poland and the Czech Republic.

Beata Rusinowicz, Managing Director of Alstom in Poland, said:

We are proud that PKP Intercity has chosen double-deck trains manufactured in Poland. These modern trains will set new standards for regional and intercity travel in Poland for decades to come. Our entire team is proud and excited to take on this challenge for PKP Intercity and Polish passengers.”

The contract builds on Alstom’s long-standing partnership with PKP Intercity, which began with the delivery of 20 Pendolino high-speed trains over a decade ago. Like the Pendolino fleet, the Coradia Max trains benefit from 30 years of full-service maintenance, guaranteeing consistent performance and passenger satisfaction.

Alstom has been present in Poland since 1997 and currently employs over 4,700 people. The company has invested nearly 600 million złoty, or 140 million euro, in modernising production and service facilities in the past decade. Alstom is the largest manufacturer and exporter of rolling stock in Poland, supplying advanced solutions from its Polish sites to customers across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.