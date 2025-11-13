NEXRAIL orders Stadler EURO9000 hybrid locomotives to drive zero-emission rail freight across Europe



Posted: 13 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

NEXRAIL will deploy up to 200 Stadler EURO9000 panto-battery locomotives, combining electric and battery power to deliver sustainable, zero-emission freight transport across European corridors.

Credit: NEXRAIL

Luxembourg-based locomotive leasing company NEXRAIL has placed an order with Stadler for up to 200 EURO9000 panto-battery hybrid locomotives. Combining up to 9 MW of pantograph power with 1.2 MW of high-performance battery power, the EURO9000 will be the first mainline corridor locomotive capable of zero-emission transport from terminal to terminal. The smart battery module also enables energy storage benefits such as regenerative braking, peak shaving, and energy trading.

The EURO9000 is built on Stadler Valencia’s proven six-axle Co’Co’ platform and features multi-system architecture for seamless cross-border operation across Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Italy. First deliveries are expected in 2029, with Hamburger Rail Service GmbH & Co. KG (HRS) as the launching customer.

The locomotive’s high tractive effort and power capabilities allow single-traction operation on challenging terrain, including trans-alpine corridors, reducing the need for additional bank locomotives. On weaker DC networks, the battery provides a performance boost, allowing heavier loads and optimised train paths. Its advanced battery management system maximises savings from regenerative braking, network peak charges, and energy cost fluctuations. These features make the EURO9000 more versatile and affordable to operate than other models.

“We are proud to support NEXRAIL in bringing the EURO9000 battery-bimodal locomotives to market,” said Iñigo Parra, CEO of Stadler Valencia. “This order highlights our joint commitment to sustainable innovation in rail freight. By combining high-power electric performance with emission-free battery operation, the EURO9000 sets a new benchmark for flexible, green traction solutions across Europe.”

“NEXRAIL is excited to lead the European locomotive market toward a zero-emission future. The Stadler EURO9000 is an important step forward in that transition because it eliminates the need for diesel traction and offers freight operators completely new benefits of having battery storage on board,” noted Luuk von Meijenfeldt, CEO of NEXRAIL.

Adem Gülaz, CEO of Hamburger Rail Service, added, “The panto-battery EURO9000 offers HRS a unique combination of flexible traction on and off the catenary, high tractive effort for our heavy loads, and zero-emission operation for our rail construction logistics business.”

Neil Bennett, Chairman of NEXRAIL, said, “This order represents the next key stage in the growth and development of NEXRAIL. Both teams have worked extremely hard to deliver this zero-emission mainline locomotive for operation on key trunk routes across Europe.”