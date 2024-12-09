ERA grants approval for Vossloh DE 18 locomotives in France, Belgium and Luxembourg

Posted: 9 December 2024

The European Union Agency for Railways has granted multi-country homologation for Vossloh’s DE 18 locomotives, enabling their operation in France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Credit: Vossloh Rolling Stock GmbH

The European Union Agency for Railways (ERA) has announced that it has granted multi-country homologation for two locomotives from the DE 18 series, including the innovative DE 18 SmartHybrid, for operation in France, Belgium and Luxembourg. The approval, announced on 6 December 2024, marks a significant milestone for both Vossloh Rolling Stock and Nexrail, the launching customer for these locomotives, as they continue their partnership in advancing rail transport technology.

The ERA’s approval adds two new chapters to the operational life of the DE 18 series. The DE 18 SmartHybrid, which combines diesel and battery technology, has become Europe’s first diesel-battery hybrid locomotive in the universal centre-cab segment. This approval underscores the locomotive’s role in contributing to the rail sector’s shift towards a more sustainable, fossil-free future.

“This is a major step in making freight transport greener in Europe. Our DE 18 locomotives, especially the SmartHybrid version, are pivotal in achieving this goal,” said Henrik M. Egeter, Spokesman of the Management Board of Vossloh Rolling Stock. “With approval in France, Belgium and Luxembourg, we are providing our customers, particularly Nexrail, with a highly efficient locomotive for cross-border operations.”

Since its market debut in 2014, the diesel-electric DE 18 has been a reliable choice for various applications, including shunting, railway construction and mainline operations. The locomotive has kept pace with industry advancements, such as incorporating a Stage V engine in 2022 to reduce emissions. As the most powerful centre-cab locomotive in Europe, the DE 18 continues to set industry standards with its robust drive system and environmentally friendly operating options, including the use of HVO fuel.

In 2021, Nexrail entered a framework agreement with Vossloh Rolling Stock to purchase up to 120 DE 18 SmartHybrid locomotives. Nexrail CEO, Luuk von Meijenfeldt, expressed his satisfaction with the multi-country approval, noting the varied and demanding applications the locomotives will serve. “We appreciate Vossloh Rolling Stock’s strategic approach to streamline the approval process, which has made this achievement possible without the need for additional approval stages,” von Meijenfeldt said.

The homologation process, which involved close collaboration with authorities in France, Belgium and Luxembourg, had been conducted with the support of Certifer Belgorail. While the DE 18 had already been approved in France and Luxembourg, this marks the first approval for Belgium, as well as the initial homologation for the DE 18 SmartHybrid.