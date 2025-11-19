East West Rail plans faster, higher-frequency services across Oxford–Cambridge corridor

Posted: 19 November 2025 | Global Railway Review |

East West Rail reveals new plans to boost train frequencies, add new stations and support major economic growth across the Oxford–Cambridge innovation corridor.

Passengers travelling across the Oxford–Cambridge growth corridor could soon see faster, higher-capacity rail services, as East West Railway Company (EWR Co) today confirmed major upgrades planned for the second phase of the line.

The second phase of the multi-billion-pound scheme will explore boosting train frequency from three or four to up to five services per hour, delivering up to 70% more seats to ease overcrowding across one of the UK’s fastest-growing economic regions.

The East West Rail project is a key part of the government’s Plan for Change, supporting £6.7 billion of regional growth by 2050, enabling up to 100,000 new homes and helping to create tens of thousands of jobs.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “East West Rail is more than a railway – it’s a catalyst for growth, more jobs and opportunity, and this project will make rail travel faster, greener and more reliable for millions of passengers. By investing in modern infrastructure, we’re laying the foundations for long-term prosperity in one of the UK’s most dynamic regions while ensuring that the UK has a rail network passengers can be proud of.”

Further improvements confirmed

Several other improvements across the route have also been confirmed, including new station entrances at Bletchley, Cambridge and Bedford, as well as four brand-new stations along the Marston Vale Line – the first significant investment on the route since the 1960s. With existing stations among the lowest-used in Britain, the new infrastructure is intended to support local communities, boost demand and serve future developments.

One of the new stations, Stewartby, will provide direct rail connectivity to the multi-billion-pound Universal theme park planned for the region, expected to welcome more than 8.5 million visitors in its first year. A spokesperson for Universal Destinations and Experiences said the government’s ongoing commitment to multi-modal transport is “highly encouraging, as companies like UDX look to place major investments in the UK.”

Listening to communities

David Hughes, CEO of EWR Co, said the revised plans reflect the organisation’s ongoing engagement with communities: “These updates reflect our commitment to listening to communities while designing a railway that delivers long-term benefits for the region. Our latest proposals better reflect what matters most to people and will deliver better outcomes for passengers, local communities and the environment. From a new station at Cambridge East to better access in Oxford and clear alignment through Tempsford, East West Rail is shaping the modern, sustainable transport link this region needs to thrive.”

The announcement also outlined wider network enhancements, including seven new stations overall and the use of hybrid battery-electric rolling stock to deliver greener services without the cost of full electrification. Cambridge will see an eastern entrance to its central station plus an entirely new Cambridge East station, unlocking a connection via the upgraded Newmarket Line. This would provide direct links to Norwich, Felixstowe and Ipswich, opening new freight and passenger corridors across East Anglia.

Delivering East West Rail is central to the government’s ambition to position the Oxford-Cambridge corridor as “Europe’s Silicon Valley”, building on a decade of rapid expansion that has already delivered tens of thousands of jobs and billions in investment.