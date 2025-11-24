Angola and Alstom sign MoU to explore Luanda Blue Line Commuter Rail project

Posted: 24 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The Ministry of Transport and Alstom commit to assessing and planning the Luanda Blue Line, a transformative commuter rail project for Angola’s urban mobility.

In a landmark move set to redefine urban mobility in Angola, the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Angola and Alstom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 7th African Union-European Union Heads of State Summit in Luanda. The agreement underscores a shared commitment to assess, plan and, where feasible, implement the Luanda Blue Line Commuter Rail project, a transformative initiative aimed at improving quality of life and driving economic growth.

“The Luanda Coastal Blue Line will not only enhance daily mobility for millions but will also catalyse sustainable growth, urban regeneration, and social inclusion. Alstom is committed to delivering solutions that respect the environment, empower local communities, and drive lasting progress throughout Angola,” said Martin Vaujour, President of Alstom in Africa, Middle East, and Central Asia.

The 50-kilometre Blue Line is designed to deliver an innovative, efficient and environmentally sustainable mass transit solution along a key corridor between Cacuaco and Benfica. The project forms a central part of Luanda’s Masterplan for public transport, promising to improve connectivity, reduce congestion and unlock opportunities for the city’s residents.

“This MoU marks a pivotal step in our journey to modernise Angola’s rail infrastructure and public transport systems. By partnering with Alstom, a global leader in rail innovation, we are taking decisive action to provide our citizens with transport solutions that are safe, resilient, and sustainable. The Luanda Blue Line will become a foundation for our vision of a connected and prosperous nation,” said Ricardo Viegas D’Abreu, Minister of Transport of the Republic of Angola.

Under the MoU, the Ministry of Transport and Alstom will jointly assess the commercial, technical and strategic viability of the coastal Blue Line, including conducting comprehensive feasibility studies. The MoU will take effect on 24 November 2025.

The joint announcement reflects both organisations’ commitment to advancing sustainable urban mobility in Angola while supporting economic development and social progress.