ÖBB demo train to begin extensive Austrian tour testing modern freight technologies

Posted: 2 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

The DAC demo train will cover Austria, testing multiple wagon types, digital couplings and operational performance while collecting vital data for European freight research projects.

Credit: Rail Cargo Group

In 2026, The ÖBB Rail Cargo Group demo train is set to embark on a major tour across Austria, encountering a variety of challenges typical in everyday freight transport. The train is designed to represent the full diversity of single wagonload operations, providing detailed insights for researchers and operators alike.

Initially, the DAC demo train comprises eight wagons, which will expand to 24 wagons by mid-2026. Wagon types include Eanos, Sgnss, Shimmns (4668 & 4676), Habbiins, Talns and Faccns, alongside two Vectron locomotives. The combination of different wagons allows testing of multiple train configurations while also providing data on double traction, essential for very heavy trains or steep gradients. Habbiins wagons, at over 20 metres long, are among the largest, transporting palletised goods efficiently.

Only modern bogie wagons with higher payload capacities were selected to ensure both current relevance and future-proofing. Short wagons such as Talns, Shimmns and Faccns accelerate more quickly than longer wagons when leaving marshalling humps, creating realistic operational conditions and offering valuable data on coupling forces. These insights are shared within European research initiatives.

The train features 44 Digital Automatic Couplings (DAC) from multiple manufacturers, all mutually compatible. The two Vectron locomotives include four hybrid couplings, enabling them to haul wagons with either DAC or traditional screw couplings. Each wagon has a Consist Control Unit (CCU) and each locomotive a Lead Control Unit (LCU), providing continuous communication and signalling that train integrity is maintained. Siemens Mobility retrofitted the locomotives with additional electrical systems to supply power to the wagons.

Beyond Austria, DAC demo trains are tested in Germany, Italy, Sweden and Switzerland, with data collected on different topographies and weather conditions. Austria’s tight curves and alpine gradients contrast with Sweden’s long tracks and harsh winters, providing comprehensive operational insights.

The DAC demo train’s first major Austrian journey will take place on the Tauern line, with special winter tests in January and subsequent trials at Salzburg-Gnigl shunting yard. Insights from these tests will soon be available on the DAC Tales blog.