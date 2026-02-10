76 Flexity light rail vehicles have entered passenger service in Toronto

Posted: 10 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins

Alstom and Metrolinx mark opening of Line 5 Eglinton as 76 Canadian built light rail vehicles begin service with advanced signalling and long term maintenance support.

Alstom and its long time transit partner Metrolinx have confirmed that 76 Flexity light rail vehicles have entered passenger service on Line 5 Eglinton in Toronto. The new light rail transit corridor represents a major addition to the Greater Toronto Area’s public transport network and a significant milestone for Canadian urban mobility.

The 19 kilometre line runs along Eglinton Avenue, one of the city’s busiest midtown corridors, serving 25 stations and stops on a dedicated right of way separated from road traffic. When fully operational, the line is expected to carry up to 123,000 passengers per day and improve journey reliability across the city. Line 5 Eglinton also connects with 68 bus routes, three TTC subway stations and two GO Transit regional rail lines, strengthening multimodal integration across Toronto.

The Flexity vehicles were manufactured and tested at Alstom’s facilities in Kingston, Canada, reinforcing the company’s Made in Canada credentials. The light rail vehicles are 100 percent low floor, zero emission and designed to carry up to 200 passengers. Features include wide doors, air conditioning, improved passenger information systems and enhanced accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility. The vehicles are also engineered to operate reliably in harsh winter conditions.

Alstom has equipped the line with a Communications Based Train Control signalling system to support safe, frequent and reliable services. The same technology has already been deployed by Alstom on major metro systems worldwide and on Toronto’s TTC Line 1.

“Alstom’s vehicles and signalling continue to serve as the backbone of a crucial piece of the Greater Toronto Area’s transit system,” said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas.

In addition to supplying rolling stock and signalling, Alstom will provide end to end fleet maintenance. With decades of experience in operations and maintenance, Alstom supports more than 36,000 vehicles globally and remains a key contributor to Canada’s urban rail development.