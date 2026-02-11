Alstom unveils first refurbished CrossCountry Voyager at Derby works

Posted: 11 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom has revealed the first refreshed Voyager train in Derby, launching a £60 million programme to modernise CrossCountry’s long distance fleet across Great Britain.

First refurbished CrossCountry Voyager at Alstom's Derby Litchurch Lane Works, 9 February 2026. Credit: Alstom

Alstom has unveiled the first refurbished train in CrossCountry’s iconic Voyager fleet, marking a major milestone in a £60 million programme to modernise long distance services across Great Britain.

The refreshed Class 220 No. 220033 was revealed at Alstom’s historic Litchurch Lane Works in Derby on 12 February, where invited guests toured the upgraded train. Since entering service, No. 220033 has clocked up 5,811,605 miles, equivalent to travelling to the moon and back more than 12 times, underlining the intensity of use across the CrossCountry network.

The Voyager fleet is maintained and overhauled at Alstom’s Central Rivers Depot in Staffordshire, while the refurbishment work is being delivered by around 130 staff at the Derby facility. The trains are owned by rolling stock company Beacon Rail and operated by CrossCountry.

Steve Harvey, Services Director UK and Ireland at Alstom, said: “This milestone reflects the strength of Alstom’s refurbishment capabilities in the UK and the expertise of our team in Derby. Upgrading a fleet as intensively used as the Voyagers demands precision, innovation and deep technical knowledge and our people have delivered exactly that.”

Over the next two years, Alstom will refurbish 136 Voyager Class 220 cars and 176 Super Voyager Class 221 cars at Derby. The programme also includes 12 additional trains recently transferred to CrossCountry following their release from Avanti West Coast.

The long distance Voyager fleet has operated for more than two decades, running from Aberdeen in Scotland to Penzance in England. Built in 2000, the trains replaced former British Rail stock and introduced modern features such as air conditioning and electronic reservations, helping to double passenger numbers from 12 million in 1997 to 24 million by 2007. In 2025, CrossCountry recorded 39.6 million journeys, serving more than 100 stations nationwide.

The refurbishment programme delivers a comprehensive interior and exterior refresh across both standard and first class accommodation. Upgrades include new seating with increased legroom, improved under seat storage and integrated power sockets, including three pin, USB A and USB C outlets. Passengers will also benefit from upgraded tables, new carpets, refreshed artwork and more efficient LED lighting throughout.

Toilets and vestibules are being refurbished, alongside the installation of new and upgraded onboard CCTV, forward facing cameras and automatic passenger counters to enhance safety and operational data.

Shiona Rolfe, Managing Director at CrossCountry, said: “This train marks an important step in our commitment to improving the experience for everyone who travels with us. The Voyager fleet has served passengers well for more than two decades, and these upgrades will ensure it continues to meet modern expectations for comfort, sustainability and security.”

Beacon is investing £75.1 million in the fleet upgrade. Adam Cunliffe, Chief Executive Officer at Beacon Rail, said the investment ensures the Voyagers remain reliable and fit for the future through close partnership with CrossCountry and Alstom.

In line with Alstom’s commitment to sending no waste to landfill, materials removed during the refurbishment process will be recycled wherever possible.