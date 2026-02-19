Hitachi rail invests C$30m in new Toronto signalling headquarters

0 SHARES

Posted: 19 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Hitachi Rail will open a 125,000 sq ft Toronto headquarters, creating 1,100 jobs and advancing next-generation CBTC signalling technology development in Canada.

Credit: Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail has announced it will invest almost C$30 million in a new Canadian headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, strengthening its long-term commitment to signalling innovation and skills development in the province.

The new 125,000 sq ft office, located at Consilium Place in Scarborough, will span 5.5 floors and house 1,100 employees alongside more than 100 paid interns annually. Scheduled to open in summer 2026, the facility will serve as the company’s Global Communications-Based Train Control Competence Centre, providing engineering and technical expertise to projects worldwide.

“Our new state-of-the-art office will attract the next generation of new tech talent to Hitachi Rail.”

The investment builds on a previously announced C$100 million commitment to develop SelTrac G9, the next generation of advanced signalling technology, in Toronto.

Rail technology leadership in Toronto

SelTrac CBTC systems developed in Toronto are already deployed on major metro networks in London, Paris, New York, Dubai, Seoul and Singapore, as well as in Canadian cities including Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto. The next-generation platform under development will integrate artificial intelligence and 5G connectivity to enhance network capacity, reliability and operational efficiency.

According to Hitachi Rail, the upgraded technology is designed to lower lifecycle costs for operators while increasing throughput and improving passenger journeys. The company cites its work on four London Underground lines, where resignalling delivered a 33% increase in peak passenger capacity, as evidence of the system’s performance benefits.

Arnaud Besse, Chief Operating Officer, Hitachi Rail Canada, said: “This C$30m investment reinforces our commitment to Ontario and builds on our rail technology leadership in Canada. Our new state-of-the-art office will attract the next generation of new tech talent to Hitachi Rail. It will also be the hub for the next generation signalling technology that will increase capacity, improve reliability and reduce costs for transit systems around the world.”

The building has achieved LEED Silver and BOMA certification, aligning with the company’s sustainability objectives. On-site amenities will include a gym, daycare facilities and electric vehicle charging stations, supporting employee wellbeing and environmental performance.

Hitachi Rail’s signalling operations have been centred in Toronto for nearly 50 years, exporting SelTrac systems to more than 100 metro lines in 40 cities globally. The company also continues to invest in skills development through partnerships with post-secondary institutions, including a memorandum of understanding with Ontario Tech University to support a new Railway Engineering Specialisation.