Rail Baltica launches market consultation for electrification design expertise

0 SHARES

Posted: 20 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

RB Rail AS opens consultation to secure independent technical review for next phase of energy subsystem development.

Credit: Rail Baltica

RB Rail AS has launched a market consultation ahead of a planned open procurement to support the next phase of technical development for the Rail Baltica energy subsystem.

The forthcoming competition will appoint a provider of independent technical review and validation services for electrification system solutions. The contract will underpin the start of Detailed Design activities across Latvia and Lithuania, ensuring compliance, technical robustness and quality assurance as the project progresses.

Uģis Sabulis, ENE Programme Manager at RB Rail AS, said:

Through the upcoming design expertise procurement, we aim to ensure high-quality, compliant and technically sound solutions that will support the start of Detailed Design. Independent technical review and close cooperation with industry experts will help us strengthen the reliability and efficiency of the electrification system across Latvia and Lithuania, while ensuring a transparent and competitive procurement process.”

Antanas Šnirpūnas, ENE Technical Lead at RB Rail AS, added:

Market consultation is a good opportunity for local companies, experienced in a provision of design expertise services, to not only familiarise themselves with the business opportunities within Rail Baltica project, but also to clarify or propose the amendments to the procurement regulations better satisfying their needs while keeping the open and transparent procurement process.”

Energy subsystem development

The consultation invites suppliers and industry experts to review draft procurement documentation and submit feedback on qualification requirements and technical specifications. Contributions will inform refinements ahead of the formal open competition. The consultation remains open until 27 February 2026 at 12:00 Riga time.

The Rail Baltica energy subsystem comprises traction substations and overhead contact line infrastructure designed to provide safe, stable and efficient power supply. The consultation follows the signing of a EUR 1.77 billion electrification design and construction contract in 2025, marking a major milestone for the cross-border corridor linking Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with the wider European rail network.